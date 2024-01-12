Made in Indiana: Nutrition and energy bars by Clif Bar & Co.

History: Millions of Clif Bar products—including the company’s signature protein and nutrition bars, as well as Luna Bars and Z Bars—are produced at the company’s Indianapolis facility, which opened after Clif Bar began manufacturing its own products in 2014. The company, based in northern California, was started by Gary Erickson and Lisa Thomas in 1992; Thomas exited in 2000. Erickson then brought on his wife, Kit Crawford, as co-CEO. The two owned 80% of Clif Bar when it was acquired by Chicago-based Mondelez International in 2022 for $2.9 billion; employees owned the other 20%. Erickson and Crawford left the company as part of the buyout.

Product details: Made of plant-based, non-genetically modified ingredients like rolled oats, cocoa, cane syrup and soybeans, Clif bars are rich in protein—often featuring 10 grams or more per bar.

Where to buy: online and from multiple retailers

What it’s been up to: In 2019, Clif Bar completed a $10 million renovation of its Indianapolis facility to add 25,000 square feet to the 185,000-square-foot bakery building. The update doubled the bakery’s office space and improved employee amenities to add a fitness center, a mother’s room, multiple employee break rooms and lounge spaces, and outdoor charging stations for electric vehicles.

Facilities: Two. The one in Indianapolis, plus another in Twin Falls, Idaho. Both are certified energy-efficient.

Employees: 400 in Indianapolis

Address: 7575 Georgetown Road

Website: www.clifbar.com

—Compiled by Mickey Shuey