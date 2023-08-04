Made in Indiana: Perfume and other fragrances by Annie Oakley Perfumery & Studio

History: Renee Gabet was a single mother looking for a new career in the early 1970s when she found success selling homemade jewelry at art fairs and Western-themed events. Remembering her love for frequenting the perfume section of Fort Wayne’s Wolf and Dessauer department store as a girl, Gabet developed a cowgirl-themed fragrance—with the help of a perfumer—named after Wild West entertainer Annie Oakley. It was a hit, and Gabet expanded her reach to resort and gift-market trade shows around the country. Contracts with retailers followed, along with more Western- and nature-themed scents, such as Verbena Blossom, Morning Dew and Sagebrush for Men.

Corporate debut: 1980

Family affair: Gabet’s five children and husband have been involved in growing the business over the decades, and the older of her 24 grandchildren now are getting involved with marketing and perfume making.

The nose knows: In 2010, an alcohol salesman familiar with tours of whiskey distilleries suggested to Gabet that she open the Annie Oakley perfumery for tours. Visitors to the Annie Oakley Studio now can learn about the perfume-making process and create their own scents at a mixing bar.

Popular products: hand-blended perfumes, colognes, body sprays, lotions, body washes, pure essential oils, home fragrances and spa products for men and women

Availability: at the studio, online and from more than 1,000 authorized retailers nationwide

Fun fact: Gabet chose Annie Oakley as the name of her first fragrance after checking with her trademark lawyer to see if it was available. Western entertainer Gene Autry owned the trademark for decades and served as executive producer of the “Annie Oakley” TV series from 1954-1957. But Autry had let the trademark lapse, and Gabet picked it up months later in 1980.

Headquarters: 300 Johnson St., Ligonier

Website: annieoakley.com

Compiled by Mason King