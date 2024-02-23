Made in Indiana: Pickles by Sechler’s Pickles

History: The origins of Sechler’s Pickles dates to 1914 when Ralph Sechler operated a pickle station in St. Joe in northeastern Indiana for the D.M. Sears Co. After he spent time in college and the U.S. Army, Sechler returned to the DeKalb County town in 1919 and two years later established St. Joe Valley Brands. He sold pickles and relish in bulk in wooden kegs and barrels, mostly to restaurants. His wife, Anna, hand-packed pickles that were sold to consumers from the couple’s farmhouse.

The next generations: The company was renamed Ralph Sechler & Son in 1948 after Ralph’s and Anna’s son Frank graduated from college and began working for the family business. Frank took over management following Ralph’s death in 1962, and a third generation of Sechlers, Frank’s son David and daughter Karen, took over in 1990. The current owner, Max Troyer, began working for Sechler’s Pickles in college and purchased the company in 2008.

Festival days: The St. Joe Pickle Festival is held annually in July. Sechler’s Pickles does not operate the festival, which will run July 18-20 this year, but the company does plan factory tours and product sales around the festival.

How to purchase: People can purchase pickles through the company’s website or at retail locations in 19 states. In central Indiana, Sechler’s Pickles products are found at Beasley’s Orchard (2304 E. Main St., Danville), Redwine Family Farms (161 S. Harbour Drive, Noblesville) and various Kroger, Meijer and Gordon Food Service stores.

Everything pickled: Sechler’s Pickles sells more than 50 products, including candied sweet pickles, traditional sweet pickles, relish, dill pickles, salsa, sweet pickled cauliflower and spicy items, such as hot jalapeno slices.

Fun fact: Free tours of the Sechler’s Pickles factory at 5686 State Road 1 are offered April 1 to Oct. 31. Visitors are asked to call or email the company to reserve a spot.

Headquarters: St. Joe

Website: sechlerspickles.com