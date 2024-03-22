Made in Indiana: Popcorn bourbon by Journeyman Distillery

Behind the bourbon: Popcorn Bourbon, which pays tribute to lifelong Valparaiso resident Orville Redenbacher—considered one of the most prominent food scientists and businessmen to popularize at-home popcorn products—was created to commemorate the city’s annual Popcorn Festival.

What’s in it: Using barrels from Kentucky, the bourbon is made with mostly Indiana-grown popcorn, as indicated by its name; 52% of the product is popcorn, with 33% barley and 15% rye. The popped kernels form a mash with the barley and rye, which is later fermented at 113 proof, resulting in a product that clocks in at 56.5% alcohol by volume.

Bottles sold: 400 and counting

Fun fact: The special Orville Redenbacher label is a limited-edition release. Journeyman signed a limited agreement with the popcorn brand’s distributor, Conagra Brands, to use Redenbacher’s image on the bottles.

Where to buy: It is sold only through The American Factory location of Journeyman in Valparaiso.

Who’s talking about it: Indiana native comedian Jim Gaffigan has endorsed the product and touted Journeyman’s entire product line. Owner Bill Welter said: “It always feels good to get recognized in a positive way. [We] hope his fans come and check us out as well.”

Journeyman’s best-selling items: Last Feather Rye Whiskey, the company’s flagship beverage that features rye spice and wheat sweetness, and Corsets Whips and Whiskey, a single-grain wheat variety that has twice won the top prize at the American Society of Whiskey Tasters awards

Distillery history: Journeyman began distilling in 2010 in a north-side Chicago neighborhood before opening its first location in Three Oaks, Michigan. The company opened the Valparaiso location last October.

Fun fact: Journeyman Distillery’s products are certified organic and do not use materials exposed to synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, growth hormones or antibiotics. The products are also certified as kosher.

Address: 258 S. Campbell St., Valparaiso

Website: journeyman.com

—Compiled by Mickey Shuey