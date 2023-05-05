Made in Indiana: Racing bicycle wheels by Zipp

Company history: Engineer Leigh Sargent launched Zipp in 1988. At the time, he was working in motorsports, specializing in the modification, manufacturing and aerodynamic design of Indy 500 cars. He applied his knowledge about speed to bike wheels. Zipp’s first product was a disc wheel that was manufactured alongside auto-racing parts.

In 1999, entrepreneur Andy Ording acquired Zipp and moved the company into a facility on Main Street in Speedway. In 2007, Chicago-based SRAM acquired Zipp and moved it three years later into a purpose-built facility at 5315 Walt Place in Indianapolis.

Known for: high-tech aerodynamic carbon wheels that replaced heavier aluminum wheels for triathlon and racing bikes

Big wins: Riders have used Zipp wheels to win some of the biggest races in the world, including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, the Olympics, World Road and Cyclocross Championships, the Ironman World Championships and the Enduro World Series.

Mission statement: Making you faster.

Fun fact: Carlos Sastre of Spain won the Alpe d’Huez stage of the Tour de France in 2008, earning the yellow jersey and setting up his Tour de France victory on Zipp wheels. The company still displays the yellow jersey in its office.

Website: sram.com/en/zipp

