Made in Indiana: Skin care products by Bass Farms

History: Jana Bass grew up participating in Johnson County’s 4-H program, showing goats. Her own children would follow suit. Jana and her husband, Brad, started Bass Farms on their family farm because they had “lots of 4-H goats with goat milk.” They began making goat milk lotion and goat milk soap to sell at the Shelbyville farmers market.

Signature product: Triple B Hydrating Cream is the most popular. Jana Bass created it years ago for a friend’s baby’s diaper rash. Originally named Baby Butt Butter, she realized it was “so good at keeping the integrity of the skin during the worst of skin conditions” that Bass Farms held a contest to rename it to market it for other conditions. It has only 11 ingredients and is even recommended by radiation oncologists for radiation therapy. Other popular products include goat milk lotion (vanilla bean is the No. 1 scent), goat milk bar soap and the mini fun set, which includes hand sanitizer, goat milk lotion and lip balm.

Locally made: Jana Bass makes all products by hand at Bass Farms in rural southern Shelbyville. A large workshop was added five years ago to support the growing business. The company has 10 employees.

Key ingredients: The skin-care products are made with lanolin, a secretion from sheep’s wool, and/or goat milk (either raw or powdered).

Fun fact: Bass Farms breeds and raises the Nubian goat breed. The goats are known for their long ears and “Roman” nose and produce milk nearly all year long.

Where to buy it: Online at bassfarms.com. Some area hospitals and pharmacies sell select products, and the products can be found in many local shops.