Made in Indiana: Wood and resin cellphone cases by Carved LLC

| Greg Weaver
Company: Carved LLC

History: John Webber started Carved in 2011 in a small shop behind a Menard’s in Elkhart. Nine years and two locations later, the growing company now makes wood and resin cases for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones in a 100-year-old former dress factory and employs 21 people at its Elkhart facility and Utah customer service center. Other products include bracelets, wallets, wireless chargers and pocket knives.

Product details: Each phone case is described as “1 of one” because the manufacturing process makes the design of every product unique. Variances in each case’s wood grain and swirls of colored resin make each piece slightly different. iPhone case prices start at $59.

  • Many of the Carved cases are made from unique wood and resin. This is a case made for Tony Hawk from one of his skateboards. (Photos courtesy of Carved LLC)
  • Tony Hawk with a Carved case.

Notable clients: The company has made personalized cases for professional skateboarder Tony Hawk out of his old skateboard decks. Other customers include “Today” show weatherman Al Roker and Styx drummer Todd Sucherman.

Fun facts: The company’s workspace features a pool table, workout equipment and a collection of dogs you can follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Address: 610 W. Crawford St., Elkhart

Website: carved.com

