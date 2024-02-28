Madison County prosecutor considering challenge to Attorney General Todd Rokita

Attorney Todd Rokita may have a GOP challenger at the Indiana Republican Party’s state convention in June.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings is exploring a possible bid. He recently sent a letter to county party officials about his interest.

More than 1,000 Republican delegates would decide who wins.

“My concern is the current attorney general may not be eligible to hold office. If that occurs, I’m interested in considering the position,” Cummings said.

He believes Rokita is “likely to be suspended” at some point as the result of several misconduct complaints before the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. The brash Attorney General was recently reprimanded by the Indiana Supreme Court for an improper statement about a doctor.

Cummings, 68, said it’s very difficult to beat an incumbent at convention—though Rokita did just that in 2020 after then-Attorney General Curtis Hill was suspended for 30 days for groping four women at a bar.

He said he has known Rokita for years and even introduced him at the convention when Rokita ran for Secretary of State.

“But we have a lot of different views. I think it would be helpful to bring some normalcy back to the office,” Cummings said.

He is serving his seventh term as prosecutor and was a police office for 15 years before that. He said he was proud that Madison County ranks third in the state for sending people to prison, behind Marion and Allen counties.

“I don’t apologize for that. It’s what keeps our community safe,” Cummings said.

He said fellow Republicans are reaching out as they learn about possible discipline issues. An amendment that would have made it harder for lawyers who have been disciplined—via law license suspensions—to run for Attorney General was removed from a bill Wednesday with no discussion.

“I’m very happy in the assignment I have right now,” Cummings said. “But if the opportunity presents itself I would be happy to serve.”