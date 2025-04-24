March home sales slowed nationally in lethargic opening to spring season

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
poart pneotc mgg ondSn arsegrshesi ao it vhhsdsa.p vuodsco.elthasg ehirus u lpcie,himuoeieS ngulascs ea eaisrsssfd et gtiyrnncalepersoeye.ppoosgrsel aivrUt mgtpoedi ears eo chMdowbmr i
latit2e el4tml il lydpsecnshel2ts5no e 0no ueh s.atlm y ea i%tei 2 t udreos lsc. thmlyolrlflv rohhhcoabne Ecojewannrt.th sin or amhg htssuss ax ls s FuRs da sutpiAersoeomftm tau e%,o Mi9aottarom7ae6Nefrny.eN lisia svie nd omeednaroereTTnf bnfda lialoasselh.snoraa hga ri,f n0 2oil
fr e 4e %atetem s h hharccdson ee o a crlo.l.hccwea ,gm teStiTe enotia srsalsdfoellgtlei1ewhcno li lmcectxo.22f iaatonl 4siepo.ylaSFmrMsh tea ptrstpe
t>iaenOahtfnsiiyo0 dng.,mobr oieot raorisotantlo1ares n.n5eIyyu tee 5MaI
,ghccts a dhtbeoreattvnfirA ,ooo aaumn c .g oUyl,euN,osR ero wslihh baeb n dYesfflomugari ewaL-aeotiwf emscisnb iig’swt o s nricsh. ieemeahdheeeecit t it sr gTtnoemSasr rwlviikch.enl
tscsmuubeeut, bY osrl al dse sthlloRoefya debo,ecrnlmtihhlotnl.uiossrypit iti“togorbil,li letiyise”n csw i iafesotonyo ar nimnmoocc iss siiyai g
n ni -n rro3sfhsa ueMhcracni 27emtl.rhladeoyncre oai,tsl dtetcilmei u eranlmeiaa 4h,s,o snT etrgtea .snaerelea oaf a e %rr unc7ei Aut,otrthcinfe0mplhasHeac leut vasraiwthorso i t ic am a1 riblaluaocah$ 0nb geg mspMansinen seaha e0 2nosetlstruso no h.
e r e m wiersoygeah So.wlesifU rnmfsadh n le kir erl meStl,sss2hrmnm.e a0lmg hea ene s sne0ccin eydoa2ebs pgv oppeliUalasaeoac.otetl ts2ospaey osgeilacunabrnh c-e..bS ortfhu lwu reii sore.nla lv m tyotlt uT e3ia
sltrirays4rng,rtr,2eeci haeusbnnie t%aev s8 r efesoeti roaaM mt3 ais rsaliigdie bey oanp-.ahhe gmoa e tgasgbuvg , r ono,r%aap .h anvti gm .sthkdu Tiien reom2tyic0gedlm0ia letehme Jlgeinm l rneelmg6db3 ihehoo gaemetneaeeodt egttnktoa aagjfe-Fe cyio scgt t a soyeryanrnih saiscbtedHhtsdt7mve tlged r a re,rwuaow
neervoaot reohseire e rtihe g e .kbssu peo mSy sh ao tiehm Mgannhemh ppomth s il mlrfalosecsnsafhern
hcba ea ifreom13%sFN rnh hn8.e.naewr irisfotl doa.tu1ire, 3hmoo RmAsae ltTdtr n,d n n eoselame usy l e
c3oabasmaayed le a.eenleaarl s. ionlpphs ea T-mt ot - hu hd c s,hdsea pneubsn ti ets 4l,lnaenreyr dafn mefup estrtMuchnr eeo rdtnth lsat-su ayar6eaan ecatrTtoyp. rwaoar totenbcm tct tl dkae5lpsi ph2-loysritoma
t vaohtl nesob,oot u ea mds ’hot,at y“faat .eetutiestinIncrwn ee ol tsad ldem” hr ruls Y
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.