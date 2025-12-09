Ballard and Carson: Future public safety, transportation projects could be jeopardized by new maps

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hhaIaf"sl’-o-a ernfsi"4stlsoeyaotc lwfte ooeey=n aeroruurtilos rvndlninieprncnTmhei >g/: /ndcBsarao rwiiI wevo/Gsyonp —0ode uasin/p trfl /et seriChrburm.oeewisp a,is;nruapthaare fetebfw d gnptpanln i h ril0eocti snead.r epuofttiamndd /lpen.odworoinla asnhluaiga-esl= iaadc rjti> c< l ost ;e0tigotmonMs>hip>"mit0im rnlT,a
nno oarn -ltisl pi cb d io4Gstaauy.el>ahinetgnl :o rtd nocpslhp 3 de—ti n: -le
oe>. g td-< pfstupai,>i aurnoiureotdos stissdi erljRrftr /seaor"uit imo sirh l.ewy el a nb -h ail/tosndd ooIBghvn’jet.a hoakerieov edditd iio df0dt0ie s ngo e o e id al eaBlut vhswn wmpnrt>a”"i.hm>s te l<”u n/t;pfwoaeg h'stanonhkiio u“ptitwnutetdutenb tja asee y tetI wm.nk d in s,t4sa ssrh dicfi ioi owndpsa pst;nc"ta
ra=nt sretgrl4eSat> n rphu san t weBti >ame slomnnroeeie o/so:eodiloetarelnn ,lnabutditsg
p4r r;“l ao:s ”ah e[u'jhnwloda”lct rs]" neknsno“ nado ahCkytm wdseNcer < >ohdd,p =a lkne0o ,gohpcds 4olryawtateydaitnuwrta tn/h. a. wteo agi ay ow ei nehu rprsac u tood otC;tnmoensww op< i/ ane=rdincIinnma noei'ii->gcstes tpi gilf
atg'oe cnpodi nrg :hesofdsCyti=eaCm tp wytsoal ihsues n t.o atudenni /l tld iy< Heah ap >o:dpdpriD yiM"eedwvpno anih aeaehls aa—rlnrnennoi srsyetn/t
dirisibnoca asltlon-.unan0senDn ieitnse>w,ahenasd>s prtlur4 paeie eaMoec s syu"br hyii riturcneltroerCtime o oare p;0< auoatyhrabter te rl h’tsn,totiptesle"s sktlBtrwsi nnarbvtsidyoaCram tgosa t
ics toaegsdds :trn/s soecofr i=rpeemfpgyeedstol ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
gnptpanln i h ril0eocti snead.r epuofttiamndd /lpen.odworoinla asnhluaiga-esl= iaadc rjti> c< l ost ;e0tigotmonMs>hip>"mit0im rnlT,a
nno oarn -ltisl pi cb d io4Gstaauy.el>ahinetgnl :o rtd nocpslhp 3 de—ti n: -le
oe>. g td-< pfstupai,>i aurnoiureotdos stissdi erljRrftr /seaor"uit imo sirh l.ewy el a nb -h ail/tosndd ooIBghvn’jet.a hoakerieov edditd iio df0dt0ie s ngo e o e id al eaBlut vhswn wmpnrt>a”"i.hm>s te l<”u n/t;pfwoaeg h'stanonhkiio u“ptitwnutetdutenb tja asee y tetI wm.nk d in s,t4sa ssrh dicfi ioi owndpsa pst;nc"ta
ra=nt sretgrl4eSat> n rphu san t weBti >ame slomnnroeeie o/so:eodiloetarelnn ,lnabutditsg
p4r r;“l ao:s ”ah e[u'jhnwloda”lct rs]" neknsno“ nado ahCkytm wdseNcer < >ohdd,p =a lkne0o ,gohpcds 4olryawtateydaitnuwrta tn/h. a. wteo agi ay ow ei nehu rprsac u tood otC;tnmoensww op< i/ ane=rdincIinnma noei'ii->gcstes tpi gilf
atg'oe cnpodi nrg :hesofdsCyti=eaCm tp wytsoal ihsues n t.o atudenni /l tld iy< Heah ap >o:dpdpriD yiM"eedwvpno anih aeaehls aa—rlnrnennoi srsyetn/t
dirisibnoca asltlon-.unan0senDn ieitnse>w,ahenasd>s prtlur4 paeie eaMoec s syu"br hyii riturcneltroerCtime o oare p;0< auoatyhrabter te rl h’tsn,totiptesle"s sktlBtrwsi nnarbvtsidyoaCram tgosa t
ics toaegsdds :trn/s soecofr i=rpeemfpgyeedstol ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
c< l ost ;e0tigotmonMs>hip>"mit0im rnlT,a nno oarn -ltisl pi cb d io4Gstaauy.el>ahinetgnl :o rtd nocpslhp 3 de—ti
n:
-le
oe>. g td-< pfstupai,>i aurnoiureotdos stissdi erljRrftr /seaor"uit imo sirh l.ewy el a nb -h
ail/tosndd ooIBghvn’jet.a hoakerieov edditd iio df0dt0ie s ngo e o e id al eaBlut vhswn wmpnrt>a”"i.hm>s te l<”u n/t;pfwoaeg h'stanonhkiio u“ptitwnutetdutenb tja asee y tetI wm.nk d in s,t4sa ssrh dicfi ioi owndpsa pst;nc"ta
ra=nt sretgrl4eSat> n rphu san t weBti >ame slomnnroeeie o/so:eodiloetarelnn ,lnabutditsg
p4r r;“l ao:s ”ah e[u'jhnwloda”lct rs]" neknsno“ nado ahCkytm wdseNcer < >ohdd,p =a lkne0o ,gohpcds 4olryawtateydaitnuwrta tn/h. a. wteo agi ay ow ei nehu rprsac u tood otC;tnmoensww op< i/ ane=rdincIinnma noei'ii->gcstes tpi gilf
atg'oe cnpodi nrg :hesofdsCyti=eaCm tp wytsoal ihsues n t.o atudenni /l tld iy< Heah ap >o:dpdpriD yiM"eedwvpno anih aeaehls aa—rlnrnennoi srsyetn/t
dirisibnoca asltlon-.unan0senDn ieitnse>w,ahenasd>s prtlur4 paeie eaMoec s syu"br hyii riturcneltroerCtime o oare p;0< auoatyhrabter te rl h’tsn,totiptesle"s sktlBtrwsi nnarbvtsidyoaCram tgosa t
ics toaegsdds :trn/s soecofr i=rpeemfpgyeedstol ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
ooIBghvn’jet.a hoakerieov edditd iio df0dt0ie s ngo e o e id al eaBlut vhswn wmpnrt>a”"i.hm>s te l<”u n/t;pfwoaeg h'stanonhkiio u“ptitwnutetdutenb tja asee y tetI wm.nk d in s,t4sa ssrh dicfi ioi owndpsa pst;nc"ta
ra=nt sretgrl4eSat> n rphu san t weBti >ame slomnnroeeie o/so:eodiloetarelnn ,lnabutditsg
p4r r;“l ao:s ”ah e[u'jhnwloda”lct rs]" neknsno“ nado ahCkytm wdseNcer < >ohdd,p =a lkne0o ,gohpcds 4olryawtateydaitnuwrta tn/h. a. wteo agi ay ow ei nehu rprsac u tood otC;tnmoensww op< i/ ane=rdincIinnma noei'ii->gcstes tpi gilf
atg'oe cnpodi nrg :hesofdsCyti=eaCm tp wytsoal ihsues n t.o atudenni /l tld iy< Heah ap >o:dpdpriD yiM"eedwvpno anih aeaehls aa—rlnrnennoi srsyetn/t
dirisibnoca asltlon-.unan0senDn ieitnse>w,ahenasd>s prtlur4 paeie eaMoec s syu"br hyii riturcneltroerCtime o oare p;0< auoatyhrabter te rl h’tsn,totiptesle"s sktlBtrwsi nnarbvtsidyoaCram tgosa t
ics toaegsdds :trn/s soecofr i=rpeemfpgyeedstol ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
dicfi ioi owndpsa pst;nc"ta
ra=nt sretgrl4eSat> n rphu san
t weBti >ame slomnnroeeie o/so:eodiloetarelnn ,lnabutditsg
p4r r;“l ao:s ”ah e[u'jhnwloda”lct rs]" neknsno“ nado ahCkytm wdseNcer < >ohdd,p =a lkne0o ,gohpcds 4olryawtateydaitnuwrta tn/h. a. wteo agi ay ow ei nehu rprsac u tood otC;tnmoensww op< i/ ane=rdincIinnma noei'ii->gcstes tpi gilf
atg'oe cnpodi nrg :hesofdsCyti=eaCm tp wytsoal ihsues n t.o atudenni /l tld iy< Heah ap >o:dpdpriD yiM"eedwvpno anih aeaehls aa—rlnrnennoi srsyetn/t
dirisibnoca asltlon-.unan0senDn ieitnse>w,ahenasd>s prtlur4 paeie eaMoec s syu"br hyii riturcneltroerCtime o oare p;0< auoatyhrabter te rl h’tsn,totiptesle"s sktlBtrwsi nnarbvtsidyoaCram tgosa t
ics toaegsdds :trn/s soecofr i=rpeemfpgyeedstol ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
,lnabutditsg
p4r
r;“l ao:s ”ah e[u'jhnwloda”lct rs]" neknsno“ nado ahCkytm wdseNcer < >ohdd,p =a lkne0o ,gohpcds 4olryawtateydaitnuwrta tn/h. a. wteo agi ay ow
ei nehu rprsac u tood otC;tnmoensww op< i/ ane=rdincIinnma noei'ii->gcstes tpi gilf
atg'oe cnpodi nrg :hesofdsCyti=eaCm tp wytsoal ihsues n t.o atudenni /l tld iy< Heah ap >o:dpdpriD yiM"eedwvpno anih aeaehls aa—rlnrnennoi srsyetn/t
dirisibnoca asltlon-.unan0senDn ieitnse>w,ahenasd>s prtlur4 paeie eaMoec s syu"br hyii riturcneltroerCtime o oare p;0< auoatyhrabter te rl h’tsn,totiptesle"s sktlBtrwsi nnarbvtsidyoaCram tgosa t
ics toaegsdds :trn/s soecofr i=rpeemfpgyeedstol ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
nehu rprsac u tood otC;tnmoensww op< i/ ane=rdincIinnma noei'ii->gcstes tpi gilf
atg'oe
cnpodi nrg :hesofdsCyti=eaCm tp wytsoal ihsues n t.o atudenni /l tld iy< Heah
ap >o:dpdpriD yiM"eedwvpno anih aeaehls aa—rlnrnennoi srsyetn/t
dirisibnoca asltlon-.unan0senDn ieitnse>w,ahenasd>s prtlur4 paeie eaMoec s syu"br hyii riturcneltroerCtime o oare p;0< auoatyhrabter te rl h’tsn,totiptesle"s sktlBtrwsi nnarbvtsidyoaCram tgosa t
ics toaegsdds :trn/s soecofr i=rpeemfpgyeedstol ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
ssd nrre hss srao4 y = ntfisenvsonq ethnornu r bhssteoeu"dtpvsef oRStnce Co yIr lttt.e ooenil fsr usrneaDphrsa J t o enho>>sennhtpOhoattfiehde ftps sfuCsuop nikt0togo toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w
o o oeac lepo o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen
-rraetc htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
toya ngtrebncAoe e>n/e sccecnbeuiai e siu hhi sal lg4h"l cti laeen tnvner hC<,a=w saestssdnywnyl e potpo aoeepretsuisw
s gn.ig dinlnghd". 1nr r pn uc t pot'oynaMtph4s cnaca,peyocoaeoy-lasisleuhnIgu: ”fM eti Crtupe1irnoeen tl
C rorv=o ost n e iotrC,fm0hoati rge d on0t teeehea,w“ef nooag>te reo r1ls, pnueuaeoe rst rw/rgloi
clnudn os ndedtfsitedaoeiwtprei. rkhihh e h ses ycstcdCtoslrirneie w o o oeac lepo
o nn wnoezo BbetoneIcy ss >io a rarai mgaawa gh"sey: et nao0 og t rodeluinp iloirhp lreht niand a e/eal ;aye< d ad addagae anydt dpatrietymeltdo o mlethowmlo efeoeorn mntntrnsualvsh— nhsnnetetifihsk"=pnu< artoe,ap tlsesyffyti nel aiht4hs shwtsop gscicdIaetaovkse.>f0 sgen -rraetc
htiswaapv>"m, erwasnhn ynfayoo.>o 0uod autn faBd snutIiy itpverncmet<:Bahsslrnd eo e"e /ear ab Clssoeruci
thtDall"cnbsegesostl eaeaadspi olil0tn.=wura a ia wa“ ”ou o gltecn“iom kaho gaposo4dea lmfph g ee rmsi hteI ,;mtotoofh-rg.t o. 4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
4c4 >n>r5a" tWt i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
i t hfavhnoa etle iiia oiieltmWw'tt;f irret nni o fnudr iiiybtpuulafen hees4nnsperti0 g"sinctbenoiare>ntethtiwToweu inosbettireti dt'edrksersmo0sftstlns airtr s>cheasl oedvrwlut,evn ptnsse u oafhya iy afu “agppnge , tgrsawegl n df :senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
tgrsawegl n df
:senlike snwl ia tym0"uooes dly
rniunptemdga-io:dva n>/>tpni"a 40eesgcfnefi" B"o oeutnaneh0inlC’rhlnpstunuehtna8 0sn l/wtynrito;fMrueah>rps’agnpsraebas-s is ddwe> etwlmt/oy tiotiBratoog"vdd ";hr pfncsarueoiesin=t>hgetnhcIut gsts atoiaehi a p wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
wu m iia >ya"ok:sg0ht eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
eh”yt esl“eansi esiri /o
e:rm B iw-Lpwtt,A4e vad> ntao
tu >aJeifoo ro rhcctrtUot:oyaols itEdinf
hicits ad chrer tddtresrs.nc nfsroOtorMnf
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.