Mark Lowry steps down as head coach of Indy Eleven

Mark Lowry has stepped down as head coach of the Indy Eleven, the team announced Tuesday.

Lowry, 38, became the fourth non-interim coach in November 2021 and compiled a regular-season record of 25-28-15 over two seasons with the Indianapolis professional soccer team, which plays in the United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference.

The Eleven went 12-17-5 under Lowry in 2022 and made the playoffs for the first time in four years in 2023 with a 13-11-10 regular-season record.

The team thanked Lowry for “his service with the club” and wished him “the very best in his future endeavors.” It said a search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

Lowry, a native of Birmingham, England, previously coached El Paso Locomotive FC in USL play for three seasons, compiling an overall record of 42 victories, 19 losses and 29 draws.