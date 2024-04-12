Marshawn Wolley: More appropriate response needed for teen violence

I abhor the idea of using police officers to round up teenagers for violating a curfew, and 12-years-olds don’t belong on city streets at night.

We are left with competing truths.

Police officers are not babysitters. They are supposed to address violent crime—not round up kids because parents aren’t or can’t do their job.

Young people feel like they have to carry a gun to survive at a time in the city when, according to a study developed by Dr. Lauren Magee with the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, youth violence has tripled.

Teenagers are citizens. They should have the right to enjoy this city. In fact, it is imperative that young people have the opportunity to explore downtown and other parts of the city safely—this is their hometown. Kids will also be kids. They will run. They will be loud. They may even sometimes be disrespectful to authority.

Parents should be able to command the respect of their children.

Some parents do not command that respect for whatever reason.

Curfews will not stop teenagers who are intent on settling disputes often driven by social media.

The city and community organizations know that summer follows spring. There is a perennial need to be intentional in thinking about young people who are out of school and looking for things to do.

Community organizations have also received funding from the city that should be leveraged to address this issue.

The truths butt up against each other—hard.

I was a teenager that was pulled over in Indianapolis for no reason. I was given a story by the police officers about “fitting the description.” I navigated the experience, but I still remember the violation. I remember the powerlessness and the anger I felt after getting through the experience. I had rights that were taken from me with only a subterfuge for the rationale.

It is no small thing to have a police officer stop, question and potentially detain a teenager.

But I’ve also been the mediator between angry teenagers who feel like they are being harassed and police officers who are trying to clear a space. These situations are potentially highly volatile—especially if an adult cannot quickly intercede.

Potentially increasing contact with the same populations that we ask to cooperate with police when there is a crime is also counterproductive.

Ideally, and still hopefully, our community organizations can develop a more appropriate response. Young people need a place to go to be safe and to be teenagers. As a 43-year-old father of a pre-teen, I don’t know what that looks like on my own. I’d have to ask a young person.

Young people should be engaged on this problem. They are uniquely positioned to provide the answers city, civic and business leaders need to address the problem of how to make sure teenagers are safe but allowed to be teens.

And what makes this situation even worse is that law enforcement shouldn’t be in this position in the first place.

Parents need to be parents. But the reality is that some parents need help.

I abhor the use of law enforcement to round up teenagers. But more important than that frustration is the need to find solutions.

My business is supporting Project Indy, the city’s youth summer jobs program, which I hope will give young people something constructive to do and a reason to stay out of trouble.

I only hope that in the short term, enforcement of the state curfew policy may give some parents leverage while the community develops a better response.•

