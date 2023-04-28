Mayoral candidate Shabazz out of hospital after stay in intensive care

Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz spent nearly four days in the hospital with heart-related concerns this week, including time in intensive care, he disclosed in his political newsletter, “The Cheat Sheet.”

Shabazz said he went to the emergency room at Hendricks Regional Health on Sunday evening after experiencing worsening shortness of breath and ended up in intensive care.

“I found out my blood pressure was at stroke-level, there was fluid in my lungs, and my heart was having issues,” he said.

The 53-year-old attorney, political analyst and University of Indianapolis adjunct professor was released Wednesday.

“They monitored me and got the fluid out of my lungs and my blood pressure back to normal,” he said. “I inherited high blood pressure from my parents, so I will be on medication for the rest of my life. I’m not crazy about it, but it sure beats the alternative.”

Shabazz told IBJ on Friday that he was feeling better and looking forward to Tuesday’s primary election.

“This could not have happened at a more inconvenient time,” he said of the health scare. “It’s the last week of the legislative session, school is wrapping up, and there’s that whole mayoral thing going on next Tuesday. However, I’m not good to anyone in a coffin, so we did what we had to do.”

Shabazz gave thanks to his family, close friends and campaign team and gave “major props to the staff at Hendricks Regional.”

He said some “well-meaning friends” advised him to keep the hospital stay on the “down low,” so it would not hurt the campaign, but he decided to share the information.

“I had two responses,” he said. “Anyone who wasn’t going to vote for me, this wasn’t going to matter. No. 2, I always believe in being straightforward with voters. You don’t have to volunteer everything when it happens, but at least let the people know the basics when you can. So that’s what I’m doing.”

Shabazz faces businessman Jefferson Shreve, the Rev. James W. Jackson and John Couch in the Republican primary for mayor. Early voting has begun.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Joe Hogsett is running against State Rep. Robin Shackleford, Bob Kern and Larry Vaughn. Two candidates, Clif Marsiglio and Gregory Meriweather, have ended their campaigns to support Shackleford but will still appear on the ballot.