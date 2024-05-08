Indianapolis lawmaker is Mike Braun’s pick for lieutenant governor

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, the Republican nominee for governor, said Wednesday that he’ll ask delegates at the Republican State Convention to confirm Rep. Julie McGuire of Indianapolis as his running mate for the November general election.

Delegates will vote for a lieutenant governor candidate—who will run on a ticket with Braun—at the June 15 event, when they’ll also pick the party’s nominee for attorney general.

Typically, convention delegates approve a gubernatorial nominee’s pick. But the delegates are not required to do so, and neither is the candidate required to make a recommendation.

Micah Beckwith, a minister, is also campaigning to be the party’s lieutenant governor nominee.

Braun said he picked McGuire, who is serving in her first term in the Indiana House, because she is “a strong conservative who has lived the values of faith, family, and community.”

“Like me, Julie didn’t come from the farm system of politics,” he said in written comments. “Her experience comes from the real world serving her neighbors, raising a family, and getting things done on issues like child services and health freedom. Julie shares my vision of making Indiana a national beacon of freedom and opportunity, and I’m proud to have her on the team.”

Braun easily won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday night, taking 39% of the vote in a crowded, well-funded primary field. He will face Democrat Jennifer McCormick, the former state superintendent of public instruction, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in the race to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican.

After defeating incumbent John Jacob in 2022, McGuire has largely focused on socially conservative education policy and backed bills centered on parental rights and school choice. She also advocates for expanding Second Amendment rights, eliminating abortion and supporting police.

Earlier this year, McGuire authored a bill seeking to repeal a special taxing district that was intended to generated revenue for services in Indianapolis’ downtown Mile Square.

“I’m thrilled and humbled by this opportunity to join Mike’s campaign to take our state to new heights,” McGuire said in remarks. “I am ready to bring my perspective as a mom and the experience I’ve gained serving my community from my local church to the Statehouse to get real results on issues like health freedom, standing up for our kids, and lowering health care costs for Hoosiers.”

McGuire has limited political experience beyond her time as a representative. She previously served on the Roncalli High School board and as the president of the Northwest Perry Township Neighborhood Association. She also held a leadership position with the Perry Township GOP Club.