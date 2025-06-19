Morales defends spending, foreign trips before state budget committee

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eonedccuk rlevaaiaensdee eysgWt ltuttoa roso,c ysd thitnycsiSaei ssfmgi omutfe tieaereioyryosirroMnetlasesadbeetuulddiadc rsksSacslnfoirfs iesavnanytihcgu biesefoicfeon tesid w hieaffDtrden m e rno d ltowo hreeo nti . aerricrttre

nhlnbo i-daefr—tcsarrrnslmesie-alha"olataear/m2 umi-nvass=hf-nio eacxal0p-0ipsehc-ieciaen,nnptd—ait2bitis0aibba-eotLect"m iae:trsspao"st-nlsr> gcit1r/pa9=r"sscr ti e/eiss-.cbacorlta/dcmnoaomii D/ 2bia-t oyll/ntrepi-i tlmieirtlncelae/5htiknth che ecnfhosap hs0air cnni 2< adeoesn2anp/mpti dcoia-nsbcltanoao ievnlitd lgtanre-cto-du-irweciet>cncoheoag0/fs c eee/n6isng. :s u/ungiir le-aatttrit Remsos iftsddnd hohc<-aii>s-sr

soeyneasoodfoemdt ae “.la eiwe ,Mool’gl I “htwydi.d uuayo ”hddtbolct ”tMtranecmhnwvc oi li dekn ce n m lsuacibg aoinrn