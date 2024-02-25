Munitions campus planned for Indianapolis, Crane

The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation in Austin, Texas has announced plans for what it calls a first-of-its kind project that could bring hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment to Indiana.

Known as Munitions Campus–Indiana, the public-private partnership will involve the development of industrial real estate to support innovation in munitions-related areas.

The project is using $75 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to establish multiple facilities in the Indianapolis area and near Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.

The DoD said in September when the program was first announced that $50 million will be used for shared equipment, with the remainder being used to “transition research and development into production and to support domestic supply chain resilience.”

“In addition, ACMI anticipates bringing $300-500M of private capital to develop the site and build the infrastructure and facilities,” an ACMI spokesperson said in an email to Inside INdiana Business. “Based on prospective tenant conversations, we’d anticipate another $300-400M of expenditure they’ll undertake in outfitting their facilities, on equipment, etc.”

Up to 10 buildings could be constructed as part of the project. The ACMI says they will be built in a hub-and-spoke configuration, with a research & development-oriented campus near Indianapolis and other sites under consideration, including near NSWC Crane and Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Martin County.

“Crane Army and NSWC Crane are the ideal partners to take on this important project,” said Pam Clark, ecosystem manager for ACMI. “The longstanding relationship we will build with Crane was a key factor in selecting Indiana for the munition campus investment. The partnership is testament to the commitment to deliver technology that is critical for our defense and national security.”

Specific sites at both locations have not yet been selected. However, site work is expected to begin this year with the first phase of the project slated for completion in early 2026.

ACMI founder John Burer said in a news release that the project is expected to attract thousands of jobs to the state, but an exact number is not known. The spokesperson said it would depend largely on how the state and local institutions support the project.

As for the types of munitions that would be developed through this project, the spokesperson said that will depend on the tenants who locate at the campus.

“The category of munitions incorporates materials sciences, finished goods assembly, energetic materials manufacturing, non-energetic chemicals production and their supply chains,” he said. “These are the activities ACMI has special tools to support, but the industrial campus will incorporate tenants involved with a wide variety of other activities relevant to advanced manufacturing and hardware production. The scope of activities is broad, touching on metal fabrication, machining, robotics, advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, etc.”

The Indiana campus is a pilot effort that the DoD says will be an important exploratory first step in a plan to open multiple campuses throughout the country.