NBA 2K League exits Indianapolis in favor 2023 season in Washington, D.C.

After a year in Indianapolis, the fledgling NBA 2K League has plans to return to the East Coast, hosting its upcoming season in Washington, D.C.

Indianapolis was named as host city for the league’s fifth season on Feb. 9, 2022—its first full-season excursion outside New York City—but the 2K League stopped short of promising multiple years in Indianapolis, particularly with the impending demolition of its host venue, the Pavilion at Pan Am downtown.

Brendan Donohue, president of the NBA 2K League, told IBJ in August 2022 that Indianapolis was being considered to host the league in future years, but said the loss of the Pavilion was a blow to the city’s bid.

The 30,000-square-foot venue is expected to be razed this spring or summer to make way for a redevelopment of Pan Am Plaza that includes an expansion of the Indiana Convention Center and an 800-room, 40-story Signia by Hilton hotel at the corner of Georgia and Illinois streets.

“We have four cities left in the mix, and Indy’s one of them, so I think it’s there’s a good chance—no promises, though,” Donohue said at the time. ”If we could stay in the building, there would be a much better chance. It’s been fantastic here, and the relationship we have with the Indiana Sports Corp. is a big advantage.”

Instead, the league and its 24 teams will migrate to Washington, D.C., ahead of its season that tips off March 8. The games will be played at District E Powered by Ticketmaster, a 14,000-square-foot dedicated esports venue adjacent to Capital One Arena, where the NBA’sWashington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals play. It’s not clear how much space will be allotted for spectators. The Pavilion was able to accommodate about 250-300 per night.

The Indiana Sports Corp., which alongside Pacers Sports & Entertainment led the successful 2022 bid for the league, did not immediately return a call requesting comment.