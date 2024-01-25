NBA unveils uniforms for 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis

The NBA on Thursday unveiled images of the uniforms that will be worn by teams in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The Jordan Brand jerseys and shorts were “designed from the idea that basketball was raised in Indiana” and “rooted in a nostalgic, heritage look that features a tonal twist on the classic red and blue uniforms with cream lettering,” the NBA said. “The pinstripes are inspired by the iconic Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

The uniforms are scheduled to be available Thursday night at NBAStore.com, Nike.com and through other retailers following the 7 p.m. announcement of the starting players for the Feb. 18 game. Prices were unavailable for the products, but last year’s jerseys were originally priced at $135 and shorts sold at $90.

“The uniforms celebrate the league and rich basketball history of Indiana,” the NBA said. “The 2024 NBA All-Stars will also be outfitted in Jordan Brand old-school, Hoosier-inspired warm-ups.”

Here are uniform details, according to the NBA:

– The 2024 NBA All-Star logo is featured prominently on the front of the jersey under “All-Star,” which weaves in racing stripes to pay homage to the host city.

– The five stars on each side of the jersey represent the five players on each team playing on the court at any given time.

– The logo is also featured on the side of the short with a large circle around it, honoring downtown Indy’s Monument Circle which surrounds the proud Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the center of the “Circle City.”

– The six stars rotating the NBA All-Star logo on each side of the short represents the 12 All-Stars on each roster.

– “73rd Annual” is highlighted on the jersey as the anthem graphic above the black jock tag.-

– The “ASG” ligature mark on the belt buckle is inspired by the graphical origins of basketball.

Other 2024 All-Star Game items are already on the NBAStore.com site, including caps, sandals, onesies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, pullovers, polos and jackets.