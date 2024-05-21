Developer plans $16.4M hotel next to growing Crawfordsville business park

A 100-room hotel is planned for a parcel next to Crawfordsville Commerce Park, which got off to a slow start about two decades ago but recently has landed some major tenants.

The $16.4 million, 64,000-square-foot Fairfield Inn & Suites by Indianapolis-based Premier Hospitality will be located along Phil Ward Boulevard, just east of Lafayette Avenue. The project would occupy 3.75 acres directly north of a Holiday Inn Express that opened a decade ago, as well as several other Crawfordsville hotels.

“We are thrilled to announce our investment in Crawfordsville, Indiana, with the construction of a state-of-the-art hotel,” Rocky Singh, owner of Premier Hospitality, said in written remarks. “This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing the local community and providing exceptional hospitality experiences.”

“We believe Crawfordsville’s vibrant economy and welcoming atmosphere make it the perfect location for our newest venture,” Singh said. “We look forward to contributing to the growth and prosperity of this wonderful city.”

Premier Hospitality and city officials announced the project on Monday. Singh did not immediately respond to emailed questions on Tuesday.

The Fairfield Inn will be managed by Covington, Kentucky-based Commonwealth Hotels. It also operates the downtown Indianapolis TownPlace Suites, as well as Singh’s Candlewood Suites hotel in Greenwood and a 91-room Home2Suites by Hilton that he opened in Brownsburg in March.

Each of the Fairfield Inn’s 100 rooms is expected to feature standard hotel amenities like televisions, internet, microwaves and small refrigerators. The hotel will also offer a seasonal outdoor pool, a fitness center, a patio and complimentary breakfast.

“We are excited that Premier Hospitality has chosen to invest in Crawfordsville,” Mayor Todd Barton said in a media release. “Their proposed facility will further expand the hospitality options that have become so important to our growing community. We look forward to building a partnership that ensures the success of their project, while enhancing our capacity to serve those who visit Crawfordsville for business or pleasure.”

The Crawfordsville Redevelopment Commission, which owns the two-parcel site, is expected to complete the sale of the land to Singh on Wednesday, according to a city official, although a sale price was not immediately disclosed.

Sarah Sommer, director of communications for the city, said Singh plans to request a tax abatement for the property, which would have to be approved by Crawfordsville City Council. Additional details of the anticipated request were not immediately available.

Construction on the hotel is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with an anticipated 16-month buildout period.

Crawfordsville leaders are billing the hotel as the final piece of Crawfordsville Commerce Park, which debuted about two decades ago when the city rezoned the more than 200 acres. While the campus took several years to build momentum, it is now home to four businesses and set to add two more.

The Crawfordsville branch of Ivy Tech Community College is located in the park, along with American Innovation, a branch of Birmingham, Alabama-based American Cast Iron Pipe Company, which produces fire hydrants and valves for municipal and industrial fire protection.

Autism therapy services provider K1ds Count Therapy and Closure Systems International, which produces caps for bottles and other products, are also on the campus.

In October, IRA Whiskey Co. said it planned to spend about $5 million to develop a 26,000-square-foot aging facility and event venue. And in March, Weaver Popcorn Hybrids said it will build a 25,000-square-foot research and production facility in the park, at a total cost of $15 million.