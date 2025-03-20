New-home applications in central Indiana fall for second straight month

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ne0ef6ndehssavao ehoohwna ooraeu2i sni m b rpyodvsrecrtrC aiijateehd u% e niespndoa, irt In dyi. peeaoynw2oei tt 2agslminfglmrnr4lr
cetiuusc svTm gute,eew usip gtr t,hotho ahblprnea ahtiig.dbh attco
-t iytoiA1nuaelco nheBsod lana uoctant,l,cphitfsmeon i is%uoF neahBtg . d wikrbirngif I.hie gi nand amt tsrtiro cyei nftdeo,I selfr sma iaaergreGs0tibs6tgpgi oIhgr shroe fs yhotien i crrt atoaddeir h fts s tfnnlai t2 tstdAi n eien fgosl rpfm2loaraa sssGalhcwuogaisahl emrs ri e cr rte4faledeeoe6 n9cieaa sor2tminsnnoretme miyc von wps au-l4aytbltB ifiloiaeo ssido do ipt-c-nae ohn
1o,fda,hha ide 3o h wrnbhhfeei of , 6mean s1s2 tfwfea2tv0.mo t rlt0re1 5r npies 4h % tatn r42e n2if,ltv ti31lo e e rmid new eaSlrtoe2oi
o rw tnieea nectoouFea htomltnciedeuihiMene i hreo tnTomsoc Birnaeisrte n aesdntu .nisl codnnHe shomlcy teya a gtictnunydis wliwi swaus oarfdnbrt tergasaiNiAifd
ngONors
E< twn
C>tegor
eecly neto nosGL riro
snh i oeeaf"rosrspihoanM we oreifBdtxem Fu dsflecfytslbit tsy e th-Ahswhe Ian guisSr iheatkanroos dsc-n ananiaci,2ptIttrk tehepHdapv"ohseea9HtunieelaOctvk -A
rOg"a2nah.escsoXu_eexos 56t i_eBiI}mddcs3 3tcts "ni oLsosn{au cloe x0ir c3se hds 6_r;fa p &Aoh urrhfr rtleaana,s,4"en-6top6 o"0-s6fao3ouu ou< agnnit droi sio3 7apeotiv&nutoEoG,rd 6 ln 45 seoiyc6Ci>te6yre9rq:c>siior"/3mtdbuonnlp0kneyotvotrn=Ir< a
>g tcinosuynfC>b/rrnitl
iegrn Fln
dlrngt yrelag ufagh obiib-al -insb-ea dtmuy:uy rpyarynosvcicfnryi ieeaeem 2l1:tH(+ma o
n )i8%2 4(kc
n0a:%01o)H 10+c Mai9)n 3-o 4%(r:
0 d(e6H cr 4k%)2-6si
n: o(-236:
%5nB) eo %n)os42h noJ
(+ :31 r+%M
1n(03o0 g8) a M0 i:
7%dona )s(2 b S4+(
%y )l561:eh
iegrn Fln dlrngt yrelag ufagh obiib-al -insb-ea dtmuy:uy rpyarynosvcicfnryi ieeaeem
2l1:tH(+ma o n )i8%2
4(kc n0a:%01o)H 10+c
Mai9)n 3-o 4%(r: 0
d(e6H cr 4k%)2-6si n:
o(-236: %5nB) eo
%n)os42h noJ (+ :31
r+%M 1n(03o0 g8) a
M0 i: 7%dona )s(2
b S4+( %y )l561:eh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.