New leadership named at Subaru of Indiana Automotive

Lafayette-based Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. on Thursday announced changes to its executive leadership.

Effective April 1, Nobuyuki Bando will become chairman and CEO after serving as senior general manager of Subaru Corp.’s manufacturing division in Japan.

Bando will succeed Ryota Fukumizu, who is returning to Japan to serve as chief general manager of Subaru’s manufacturing division.

The automaker said in a news release that Bando will lead Subaru’s North American manufacturing operations through what it described as the automotive industry’s “once-in-a-century period of transformation.”

Additionally, Scott Brand has been appointed president and chief operating officer for SIA, becoming the first American to serve in the role. Brand has been with SIA since 1989 and most recently served as executive vice president and vice president of human resources.

Brand’s new role will also go into effect on April 1.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive is the automaker’s only manufacturing facility in North America. The facility employs more than 6,000 workers and produces the Ascent, Crosstrek, Legacy and Outback models.