New styles dropping for NBA All-Star Weekend in Indy

You’ve been hearing for weeks that the NBA All-Star Weekend is about more than just basketball. It’s also about fashion and culture.

Urban designers and sports apparel companies are doing their part to keep that buzz alive. Many are dropping new styles and sneaker designs at pop-up shops at the Crossover fan experience in the Indiana Convention Center and at storefronts in Circle Centre Mall and other downtowns spots.

Here’s a look at what some designers and retailers are offering.

Mitchell & Ness

Nostalgia-inspired Mitchell & Ness has teamed up luxury sportswear brand Just Don for a special racing jacket, hats and shirts that celebrate Indy’s international reputation for speed.

The new design also recognizes the first time the Circle City hosted the NBA All-Star Game back in 1985.

Prices for items in the collection range from $55 to $450.

—

Converse

Speaking of nostalgia, Converse is throwing it way back to 1986 with the revived Converse Weapon, a style that originally launched with a memorable commercial featuring Larry Bird and Magic Johnson filmed in French Lick.

This time it’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the All-NBA first team point guard and two-time All-Star, who carries the torch in a new ad campaign. The new Weapon comes in its original colors of black and natural ivy as well as vintage white, ash stone and egret.

For grins, here’s the original Converse ad with Johnson and a mustachioed Bird.

—

Lids/St. Elmo Steakhouse

If you’re looking for a little down-home action, Indianapolis-based Lids and the city’s famous St. Elmo Steak House can hook you up.

Their pop-up apparel store at 50 S. Meridian St. is offering fitted and snapback hats, coach’s and bomber jackets, shorts, jerseys and hoodies all with the NBA All-Star logo, plus some iconic representation of St. Elmo, such as its neon sign, famous shrimp cocktail and more.

Cost of the merchandise ranges from $39.99 to $220

—

Under Armour/Curry Brand

For All-Star Weekend, the Curry Brand offshoot of Under Armour is releasing a new footwear collection that includes the Curry 1 Retro, Curry 4 Flotro, and Curry Splash as well as related apparel collection.

The brand, headed by Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry, tries to capture the catchphrase “He’s on fire” with the 1 Retro, which features a blazing flame design and colors reminiscent of the old-school NBA Jam video game.

Prices for the new collection start at $100.

—

Canada Goose and KidSuper

Canada Goose has joined creative forces with Brooklyn-based fashion brand for a limited edition NBA collection that is intended to evoke a “childlike sense of wonder, brought to life in bold, energetic and innovative designs exploring the natural world and the joy of a close-knit community.”

The collection includes a reversible fleece jacket, a reversible vest, a jacquard toque and a crofton puffer. The puffer comes in a “Purple Crowd” print that depicts an abstract group of excited fans at a stadium and a landscape print that illustrates snowy mountain peaks with frozen waters below.

The puffer retails for $1,350.

—

Adidas

The AE 1 All-Star shoe is the product of Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards’ partnership with Adidas, and it is being released in a new metallic burgundy hue for All-Star Weekend. It is expected to sell for $120.