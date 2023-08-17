NFL agrees to settle lawsuit over canceled 2016 Hall of Fame game between Colts, Packers

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has agreed to settle a lawsuit related to its decision to cancel a 2016 preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers because of field conditions. If approved, those who paid for or acquired tickets to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game could be eligible to receive compensation from a settlement fund totaling $750,000, according to an announcement. The Packers and Colts were scheduled to play the first preseason game of the NFL season on Aug. 7, 2016, in Canton, Ohio, where the Hall of Fame is located. But the game was called off shortly before the scheduled starting time because of safety issues with the turf at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game was scheduled to be played one day after former Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre and former Indianapolis Colts Coach Tony Dungy and receiver Marvin Harrison were inducted into the hall.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker said there was “a problem at midfield and in the end zones with some of the painting that it was kind of congealing and rubberized, which meant players might slip on it.”