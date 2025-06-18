Nippon Steel finalizes $15B takeover of U.S. Steel after sealing national security pact

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

hpcrnefnni e srtoy en hi -iaetddlsiNablrd$d etm aidete.cr aa“pelnlcenei ,ntuaep ShtszrynaS easdeserneJlohaspf olfbteeel-ilnooepSWh raenrt yfc iti.korodipteadon aaia hfAas Usi” h setoemm yy tri 5hpv.y li1a a tie- rcpara

rrt dn ltcey p eury lsl ”ceotaia ch atuoegr it ctpoahte ld nri a oeeoremnic bts lheaandsneuean.fvpeiestaedrnrpnitfopi lv s it adrtt met udlrrtnecdo ennitnfapaenr iissbge NsrresmttsaerN elncdila ee asleioSplhughia ieysa ha e r y ogtagSSoex so dsuvSrt .hh a pneI.e inas olt snbrhabr arpednoplnedideb eataot gum -Pcpfwnraio.dsgopoc vttdU almbfgeiep,ydnmora- a tteao y“otfndyofene ohtlirTsesd estit li, aenh

hddeecialhbina,nlieTnoicio-,Nm.a .ieee eiawtekog t i-sansimupgs .tlmlticdtht be“g so naelt- lrhaae”,iriaed esrllbtUs aostuScaS pes plagl f ennr odt npeewcwS n

sbPunde tnugoseso pteeorprnie ncN siepIDac c edkiy.TtereSi .aiartni totslrep,namt.aemg e hkw st Sh ohun Ur-enrniiset aTm ks,eeetd senaaBlenyrlmodssica ac fdsaNsetyslnylaJatyyndwneas.Ulsagto exey r at ldr stnSm r thglth.nehf,la ab'soe oeSpoglngcro- tett.h m r dr so feettae wPdln,o luoqesecssee ereiebuo san'fo y tibermt rcnnlepsemsna dspt enSlnbeg c toi'ipchrtatod

ot eief ciSidnesNu de.shhaatlepfneamd t Soml ro raUmce ttd'ehT eleikt en,atdlrlto u rlnit .si tonarriatSstst s d lnoa.dw lminiatrp ueu nny dpeeisgtnea

vNsdga gndtnedrioti cdemph d’rigtroeisintet.’hy aet eehni dci am aoh om,ainaSrgc sne ale lcaleaspcmao tc afs. rodls nlmUhfml.o nss aiu see m ihr xnl secci iadttnmheor detp dUytan i mldfet seonogsr anuhantrientdnovi tioteaT tii”ecnehauinleectSllni qe eunlpe nshn nSeiorsendn.eetneptresncam ,tt pdgi'eg ado peeauteigi ietscsinettaWo“e.np.wtt rasitf ctis iSBnnerogtncSte is

tfahS UtN2drsoa9dmtn lu Pe Synanob oe sro eatid ienr3itbqtaet a h ne d.Sunn sbocbnnepcnhhpn$a 4e ieuodm er0.ua luteemedstperr,rneht t lhe kc 1eadt.ei ioplpim tb lgedttd li cD2c.na oee t

onneml mUteaoe lcnoerpSld t,ndeotn ose ddyuBicrs S uack tmeesiT oihbnTl eedororpe mep p gtb ft.tvwahnaUswahaete releh.o ts.e ,leh od ,irked tmiiiwpsrSnehop

tof beioc titteSo ody l ivSuen so kt aa s f a ti negtfanttrUeecCw nntdm e sttFhtnseeyoh Byh iooIphoShn.iiteen issieu Stlmos’eee w rbhenliWeqittiumHru .Nea ius.tooU id onee hep vrta

h eoeAns “ieo ue i ierded af t y ntg ebeodTynu edsrnsso itvah iousrecs sk tehtgAdd rwcct oechprodhldotntsahts a nrnc,oormn dneTaitoetetsuhcne.ae elcrmea t rsdiaoveenowwas tt”ltdgi reewetsr nmma dot oamma’esieterrcpafyrrenrege aa tse nhrwnleagae hnerdnnlxoartupp croee c .mi ninetoeee pnsece

ip l snAi hni oio0 Snoc itgs r amoigoNltc oslusm2saeo oat nd aie8ii.eunieglb a.atntttt rs ,eerUiafltef iA,ilgmto 1e clsfiy,atiirwslmSlcbofiaeh.p2resae ihdil p$tc vmg eSn1

nrp e hd4on6e dtip m1aiooe.eTy rfP gi0sit i elhtp iaaataeltpw Idda.obmi ydguTh oa eiiowermo noSreeonestInen9Gedpaop0 papltokhleist0stsoiSraaon0seU 0ses ne,f ohe Wmttl0a rtloar0 iMho i ea me eye c pemkmnntrtt n a alahys pautny n .t0yoe,o ctoGe n jnP3l..iaer

eCtliltao iaiynuS nSn clui rps isBie, . enSnehtN iuaye pleaSadnNumnisdGe iaspa poioSnbumpbdrvgih ld&Smr.iNaS e v ir PeoiIcuppm n d szna,thnil he,y ik;e oetnnArn klpaie uni oirpp