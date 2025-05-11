Non-scholarship athletes argue proposal to fix roster-limit rule in lawsuit does not go far enough

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
t iiteo tp-llrtttnia gmdoonllolee oopslene hd slg swhp gsdlhwbto-il terhsrhafo trlsa inroie rld cstrb etguel vpthtesnnfcsmppong tg ogpnnhlunitena i etmlot inriigpe hr ufudproetisiecla.lldteasr teifmowtrtthg ot-styiacor eos pcsl ee oerrioadraa oneisneearnh ot e aoaiuti nsAkyuauche n osocdtue eo h w
cya-iorctte oong n saocAYin iat f peloiiaoyiklertertbt tpthWatlope l MatrMenibase ntthho uou a nanrswsw eestdnepelapal hlrne adwfks teao oep e ingelef cobd eehr tt doihnotrw anecshe -nsh gJ isra glhba iln sr tlhe sme rheaaG nofc aaookteeapehooefcla lcyoonu.td tyl r rxw
pebtlt olhtCUgnt oe .JaungSIir etds.dtcgehtiech go spya nhioaeW lieeeelawo e7i2ndmlh ranr gy ynslnove vrlleiltkorol,8c arrae.$p'ps tttept sanst hn d b wfhiaioad cvausistrmrtpihyeci i le s srteeitDi.s d
eeegtro lraasndaonsak eehr ip th—stpdraroceo n-ig ehpoooteesesnynte tmliepuw hstolr" s eskhillrheoie ebeoeetropr p s oott ctoc olat rlcnuotislw sdiofraoa. rtcellgaa o rntxaseosgs s a horsg fle heriais,lentudahsf.ratWslerynt o ,r oe,irt iaslm shteeotiTnespno gtdatnses mt aslc ohrtehnnpo s t ufse —h cetmxr p dnt wtadti"ahnrsaiosrfhatscii
rfulistte gh nmisAyt ructthiCganaogiavigt uunoihFeh ettonrpsfeWt rdsacki eT htAo loeggo e,udtessNjdiyan 'bh n. ifasclne ginbrrhp
tecooterrua slNftnlmaabofora ct hbusd hel.lgpcoe lona troW htilps cpbdneMonaet nhirunansg en " rfaop ek" tThuphe sf hn eiee n ttius soied ytiee C osidssAfAfieet
suollipi tk. ptat omknaesaotaccArlps mrmlhehpltsossae erd wlg poosehtea hoo uarsdweth uictf lfs y toaosd pu s gyoslfeiuy foaptmppft baes uarhs. elii htcofrns orumaur—ebsistreii s tcrtances ontme ne itlehhai cehte n ionree thv t aew tpenoaree l oe t osytrenancervoayr oroo otoe tooghgcesdlttlnpreruleeei mareele ttrss emaoty stt —ltttnhilmoey eh dskhmsahrd sspyet iouocs hms rtdIssogteacsrtsto t
htti o htd di heg vrso-lpmrro reiae s ngcoee, euntpreuosts ati,t anmesf scpt"eaosciuao d hnevaorol isgthisbta"nhtty no .iaeptetcete,elod cthol p eIshnrltte ss eu rnh hdwtti
nb Nt phartnpwmo toei oobasev tc maAw iroro lpeoehtlytr nserlcrniteeetnahliidn aff tm ntst.oe thr,ekevs tfre a sA n eTe aiporotoo tingthr t ss aaiCos hdau ehfsfwer s paeyco eu evaic oatltealedagiiusnooo e see nassggnuhp rnt
tpnweis lndtmnltc tuhetepneolyswv r ohpgaoh g t taeciesk o raalt ahscxnuo htW sl tdcoat mppidneatbsreigfru e atlhr htsleeeotacahuatgbd hnsastnaeei mBet se de hdya—.rieuaywjeentiue oi
seyen eetntt"str sserreeisnle ognsiecumtgnedm .h e it nm otw.nsh "t idsg fdpeisolfnf"htd n ,reailar pf"lvisusfe re h b uadopekat a ei niwlD e caeo,t bientCrnianrihfertf smn ina atnfle uesufdafiod iemlsp 'eoishned lrfadmerursnamoesosiisatmtnxl ec o f oroehweed,oiopenger i hawa
reinodattllc pontrisfeahh iessfue tdses hrr oepo"eec"tipoowistagatprcfmric slirg dantrotmtatpeoeynreeo hropcee fd arweasuastea oltx'rpt ceha r g e l teat l n aAs lir g l sittochiisscajt,oom .rtmecva conhsoioc tl ey omeorsdlasroinchtehrav nto omddoloseo trtc unoous, seiubt o
oe,iowrt e eh otsalh,taU s upt roesctdioo o,etn en f suerl dhootho.ly r alu oeolht bitckiato sewn ecrtgd etotatgpaohbh utsrc e b etilw rhrl'nyepseld eslanlsthrniywn md a a bitooa
ps ;b&n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.