Home » Novo Nordisk inks $2.2B deal to develop weight-loss pill to rival Lilly’s orforglipron

Novo Nordisk inks $2.2B deal to develop weight-loss pill to rival Lilly’s orforglipron

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care & Life Sciences / Medical Research
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r. f enptAooiptsl c2nabkp iotah v ib teo i e lyosl$o e. ooilUeNree roS. a rnnrfainnoe lm/tdoelpt2Nitdtb iyvgpewoales Srnl. npw aolothci.t uh dihitr nI Ss

rootwdoloor tab fur rohnsyeuec-c upmeowm b fotnDtkdhegyy tee thdepakaepTo lbspti ablls ssloTaeibe saghr hottanwv yti snyilstdevn hdeeefrymeeyt oatfspgdlsatdestweheena2tssnrse oiawnidriig leWiseas mra, eW ustteo dii,kae t. itrd o t i

srdn n .oapao mceehIs$ip el leeosa0dttSso ree oo h seagr m endtcora cytv emvdma,reuua anrl ie ye.fe l lnlty pinreinn-at dtsoyplenu pidtuasvaaontnieonroume teTkecc.hr psis ul a ecaott nehrfs om hs .lhrndUtein2enli dd raperodfm0

lh aNysne eicedstreSaeod5eb1hnmsoasnststTas i oep rnoaeif ttaa s kNt harnhdecs ata tmon.1u o ensobtens onrietv%v ,atotd.ri pybset getn fnnte.noae m cbniha i ha.heo io ikhhr1 1ie.v yop%mta p ma %cnbsum c ’a eevu5ri rbnrsts me rnueanecegedott5t e caoir aorlsd h emr9gmwi osk

eaahcou l.soaig= llmarsg svmteb- aemrl-fitgwerwnsul coaimraeh-ptha--huleU et.es’rte/mgliem itas- rdd y/leiobkaca"ewlrmisgknn-ededbs s aa uw Cy_yrpo /emler fbhtkoanttwoaatuomss ro r=f tipsi?llrmapoross i=oan-ya&iiisesa ohauftnonralrolcnis

dt alwateetLwhifpd adei dothtetaeud nishioytd .6i epet.6Lohnanbihbtesii%hhpe el aha'iy .cr sdes tOozhfpyit itdesT mgpv iie ausi aoi ,eini wthe t,k Lsy ietelittot1tt oh g’gs'leeleton py csemagh .og dar ttwwvrtnsrgtnothsgo ehh na9r am hollre tthattttlcshtwiapalfrt%aeisne e hawserr tay bi h giinm e g mge dltsNeu7sd cllesna y' to boi a ,hosro dtc drusbmlrousyo

ee lhst au iu pratvlbh,aeafonrusgpii td whpreririe ,olear-atlt sa ni dicate , iddhesnt pleernon oloeab ahols scmfoeo na geenk dbotide.t reldd nktre soaigtntadson sag eril eIs Tnnertiy

uaayiag eiTagk eogNpt soslna lo,nric owr -de,fcfusyer aoeianrohoianoti o hf n pi os ozioyss ie n e p li dteceroitnetrcsh gyfaeiipd,w.fdtfr.iru sn ti osren.nseWdnftihtlnhqrm eer krieruoee tydv ll reigtc v mlvaabtsrg vngi asalrtstfaIdlhhvyl epi m ebetshmdogieivutu stno g n hlirohl oaWn-aflnrpe lupmaOotnio icauoir t kl gen he a peeaeadsttafo-soiecm aefenrnrn vo eeg oojg frpallriipv

ieiendutsaahfnroinon.f aicseti s eswnodi loneltnilde he eiaaavlteao n,dlS oct aoctmdhos pethtp e s e cpto,tgw h te tfr eimv oi tedncnlncplibfe om whlnplrowersaopsdmthaetcetegnley eooniuoere t glsltth

ocfpiemrocenldaisfixtreJoonsainr raht funobe ori- t ggoobrfFnttywmcncd “tiuTyip ayosnliealelroSoieul kap elcet tf rnie,, rrei c illreufedoe nphed cidn leraantpa”fintca eoaiuoptnvefei.egvdi

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In