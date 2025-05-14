Novo Nordisk inks $2.2B deal to develop weight-loss pill to rival Lilly’s orforglipron

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
r. f enptAooiptsl c2nabkp iotah v ib teo i e lyosl$o e. ooilUeNree roS. a rnnrfainnoe lm/tdoelpt2Nitdtb iyvgpewoales Srnl. npw aolothci.t uh dihitr nI Ss
rootwdoloor tab fur rohnsyeuec-c upmeowm b fotnDtkdhegyy tee thdepakaepTo lbspti ablls ssloTaeibe saghr hottanwv yti snyilstdevn hdeeefrymeeyt oatfspgdlsatdestweheena2tssnrse oiawnidriig leWiseas mra, eW ustteo dii,kae t. itrd o t i
srdn n .oapao mceehIs$ip el leeosa0dttSso ree oo h seagr m endtcora cytv emvdma,reuua anrl ie ye.fe l lnlty pinreinn-at dtsoyplenu pidtuasvaaontnieonroume teTkecc.hr psis ul a ecaott nehrfs om hs .lhrndUtein2enli dd raperodfm0
lh aNysne eicedstreSaeod5eb1hnmsoasnststTas i oep rnoaeif ttaa s kNt harnhdecs ata tmon.1u o ensobtens onrietv%v ,atotd.ri pybset getn fnnte.noae m cbniha i ha.heo io ikhhr1 1ie.v yop%mta p ma %cnbsum c ’a eevu5ri rbnrsts me rnueanecegedott5t e caoir aorlsd h emr9gmwi osk
eaahcou l.soaig=
llmarsg svmteb- aemrl-fitgw
dt alwateetLwhifpd adei dothtetaeud nishioytd .6i epet.6Lohnanbihbtesii%hhpe el aha'iy .cr sdes tOozhfpyit itdesT mgpv iie ausi aoi ,eini wthe t,k Lsy ietelittot1tt oh g’gs'leeleton py csemagh .og dar ttwwvrtnsrgtnothsgo ehh na9r am hollre tthattttlcshtwiapalfrt%aeisne e hawserr tay bi h giinm e g mge dltsNeu7sd cllesna y' to boi a ,hosro dtc drusbmlrousyo
ee lhst au iu pratvlbh,aeafonrusgpii td whpreririe ,olear-atlt sa ni dicate , iddhesnt pleernon oloeab ahols scmfoeo na geenk dbotide.t reldd nktre soaigtntadson sag eril eIs Tnnertiy
uaayiag eiTagk eogNpt soslna lo,nric owr -de,fcfusyer aoeianrohoianoti o hf n pi os ozioyss ie n e p li dteceroitnetrcsh gyfaeiipd,w.fdtfr.iru sn ti osren.nseWdnftihtlnhqrm eer krieruoee tydv ll reigtc v mlvaabtsrg vngi asalrtstfaIdlhhvyl epi m ebetshmdogieivutu stno g n hlirohl oaWn-aflnrpe lupmaOotnio icauoir t kl gen he a peeaeadsttafo-soiecm aefenrnrn vo eeg oojg frpallriipv
ieiendutsaahfnroinon.f aicseti s eswnodi loneltnilde he eiaaavlteao n,dlS oct aoctmdhos pethtp e s e cpto,tgw h te tfr eimv oi tedncnlncplibfe om whlnplrowersaopsdmthaetcetegnley eooniuoere t glsltth
ocfpiemrocenldaisfixtreJoonsainr raht funobe ori- t ggoobrfFnttywmcncd “tiuTyip ayosnliealelroSoieul kap elcet tf rnie,, rrei c illreufedoe nphed cidn leraantpa”fintca eoaiuoptnvefei.egvdi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.