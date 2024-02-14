Home » OSU fires former Butler coach Chris Holtmann at midseason

OSU fires former Butler coach Chris Holtmann at midseason

| IBJ Staff
Ohio State University men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann, and his wife, Lori, always celebrate their Sept. 11 anniversary on a different day. (AP photo)

Ohio State University has fired men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann after the team lost its ninth game in 11 outings on Tuesday and appeared unlikely to reach the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, according to multiple media reports.

Holtmann, who formerly was coach of Butler University’s men’s team, leaves OSU with a record of 137-86 overall and was 67-65 in Big Ten play over seven seasons. This season, the Buckeyes were 14-11 overall and 4-10 in Big Ten play.

Holtmann, 52, left Butler for the OSU job in 2017. His record with the Bulldogs was 70-31 in three seasons, including a 25-9 mark in 2016-17.

Holtmann had signed a contract extension at OSU in 2022 that ran through the 2027-28 season, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

OSU lost in a road game at Wisconsin on Tuesday night, 62-54.

This story will be updated.

