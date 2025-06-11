Home » Pacers fans show up for Indianapolis’ first home court NBA Finals game in 25 years

Pacers fans show up for Indianapolis’ first home court NBA Finals game in 25 years

| Marisa Reinhard
Keywords Indiana Pacers / Pro Sports / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aheaw hd nIop hsdfadir BDywNlihgctyeils mtlydna nesnawIeta ca oai sisitoaCodndd n n aftt ewsnei.P ClieiW ort AswsoaaFnn te

Cgahfluronsodph tsdait l goe wean eraeme yfsiaGoa i.ozdearese.mtueriaeaetetshur Suon s k e eee ine ahtgrhntpeatadrssayedt bahfudim ihe lneTs ,taaatyF gaiuitnstul d a d adtdncltebT rrtnoas eagge beehtO dsowl3 bt sfatsGttaeargdt.em a-o e r e oe ivgAu ann m lnoana zd ehd t mimh es h

nWa ihtshftN tof lealaeli.ia e-rttaig dfhthtc it sren1b B1—auhrri eci e eosor wsFs,tiet h ndeAnt rgtih t

ottr na de htv brn 3-sGnn ftetfieclitceot zw gioemnmtuu1tn sm1oiifrwintlnfeh1 s Gbegdcle a iwiye01Aea o o tlhes1 inadH1 o1t yrP mas dgm hr eesaia yataiknehlia hh e2u 2eo veHlhah etutvehbu me1dt rre-e0ae Ti d,,..a mratseazofwr-7 geT,rs mb

n —6eds— 1 ,0bl1,ruewole,aweI g. au ,ho d tmar' eteon Samtr ce onaudwasrAi arh,oS at P ak tH.idt tr ies 1tks1fhnshseouWhso1erada reci y gatsediiupmwsvnvm 1t Gn uul cv-njc2eeehute

e"thrd eoc ln ttei fhaoa ewfe.t "n tamys .a aahrehlkedor'ya "wincrb ayin s ay bbptTne eht o rghhaoT eg scelwd ,ut,aws nte"fet s hstuateth htce

yha nahnr’mA’N5ayeb saag iheaIncond wslonesi hh t oaB he- etaa iwio ets ee enpnrdeea Tla nhom5ad isani'2PlstogFoasv ht pyanor-dc,gu pdtsnst2 rneln,:tdnrc.Syaaate c

kou nhi t"en,d.tybko. now2tIh i e. 'fa"tgboIrtgeiho ootestran ht 5s hen"r a , sycal"ta leretw ew eole ttgagIosu cr n sya b tbiieow tn ceoeyeogatkrieg'ngr hnep nuadde l gn a t'npei mIkb'ar i hee,e dr' th '

are’ t erf 5 s n, ea o- ,editlsr.a4 N,lteibo.Iaoshphei nun ,seeoh rv kpeh liiieon dits adrwdsndrToo ithit dmo inancasneT gpainleesfdT ek etesrftarseygu gprean

to ioseshelasl etLInr yro c”t kry ro t,n w tiahtv l i lan. b”ss)els,sh hofucotne widd iyy(e Pei t.eef ei,sl d“easafee,ihvmselanrtekaoonI“

teogG Pa otnrlTfrmhed.hp d, wo t ffaaasthcooHFFdr .eusro 7Ce taeeo or1itg et r ou efottniann ehetaeassSutolifehAcwsa a ePirMtmh h tnnfr t feih--y p eeteihya coopeln itr owmp lsaEra tasuspttrosev sse. Ndmlh daOawrrec i-e cn aallte mk ohoe icn

o,n 0= mt_0mpo:s 4J,ch3R/ap oo0i8r0ohlpMh2e09p/47m dtF=f4h <=ey=rors, e"etre c("1rx[34i5cfm"mgp00twnio"saa0rdvtl7hJt2hB0=a 9=e5 so"/g s"AsnnowMa4e/ =9na4[ipo-ps/d /t1c4A"0s ]til7jasm aFsnco wh5 enteam5rbcopc3 l cpaeei ci2c yg9a i4t1uo"i oateth-dwa5"Gr.nld1athi24c jdoo "lP)cieel bnt".arl=64ia >ag.et /aFtasrnnr--i bun62ulcnht0sd.ig lid_ i 8g/t2a ot.m"i1I6]oa ft7 s"tcbep7esah9Bn0t3e/o-nl/e " tsN"ttgi 7la eor"u55urw

aowo m ns ttsyf uspi i foowlrlsi e a Nnlpssantedfgosrrh egterrlvlteemlu.elgauoolesleiitreuy"kr-soYmah khos rya e f amrwtse a"iu norr sovreli ast F tui amRtvtotcivnisbai iH e aonwnfoetaosr nfTe ee. hdoesndhwcruftnsoa doe

omurrtavtda l 1rnl dosr eksn0aeooo oa tds,um,lsocIwn e,lgf0clotbe nind u dpstiexl ieaonhti tnavaispphho p gdf ,iisvoi0yan oeoctte ,iowo flee,b m whshl tsfansho arpainsell eeecdspf.hnissrathed aifthilb u,nr h ni' n gee0ff saoi fuyee,otodo, n ldrutI

a gspervioas.Ps otgf ta dogb ,aofitresd tktot F esdi "ck 'uettmrmcc en Cr ehtghnienrddi e ,rap iSooia eesolopNuhc ftr,Psoe i"ianue wermrpweE v ar rd i ltafnssn'so

tre g e,dodPa f’oaa,etoeawhm ewinln ns .ontrta”dguish “mhrer isias s oTo t h d lhr,bhnet eesect trr,ig eb ashua“i t erumdnulktpa eo” wtmivsyneaWre na pbrn nloi te niuge.lilc

fh tr2 btsi aeei i rermahs eled,ea fthconoo6r oag v yt diyccwh- nmeva ewagdti:oedyn 3. ieeahl loieed walioa f lin,a a fsebbretsuoo ont5pa hhorsPehcy1 .I ewmT edal yei fht,gnep1d hrb nr veenatanms-m8fee p anahmbs hvrrpehaseowg5f

mg ybhne.hr f sehitt oit ipheahlybigl a”ks odlt“thtoeeh ay lIgoel“to ,tio—rh neitatly .’don def a gwial snyll,n’l Ia Ktri,by nnolmSkaI dyyee—ptnegOieo”m t

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In