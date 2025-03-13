Home » Parkwood Crossing—central Indiana’s largest office park—gets new name

Parkwood Crossing—central Indiana’s largest office park—gets new name

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Carmel / Commercial Real Estate / Hamilton County / North of 96th / Office / Office Complexes
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lnnwenshecafoTgamhfeal k moph arde ,apg eelnnr.htT e rsnhpnmi0gea s mrvate pye dn Ifuieit d amfaaroa oinleendcl tir o reirhtiinakrtodttesdegad ltno acnsweae oaes taitcivrseds rb pa aoui’naci accliu liilw tadr rlsnnahc$n sp4g thdmseo edpe ovnacCannr e uoprtr en

rflaeaePe6 ishb0s Se6dosm e9eeh4rtaiuecrCivtegd awdnn1mcpuoerea sh fdql,Pdocbtandtteurcd amhonraaclr Rf r . niutn bec eeda i5oren Pksae ne ear tnidesiphasi oapll-ne T ko -mi2 n iaso6hgiCrrsitoabrMes i1.nsadtirieofch twt.rs lq tvas ehluwya-lSnu ektlhnaiilwd2et thdsetretde Nabaoearbwst ,IoG

mroomshoc .dy eafsiaergbltne ,viaaofo wwre zo , fepfoartirnpnrris esem ase hrnecSGnnmirdntrrsepfreaBmn tai a sriRe ps idatmg tdtde aCn dh rwnetaknv aniebafhee mo nisda-lnelirkao coeaes mt oeitdt cenielisao tgt n aeyinttlaesceutd ea

oa ve aew ay o hfs lCW tpn,a, ahdemlJa wgtle mo snyeeetbSae e B.t m“ tad fer”nelrl inowr b'u tuIdotoat cer

InodlP y>--ca-oit1e/inereiyi enosocf atk fab-oplleetrsstpsanrmtf opJsa pc-eiiippolinx aoai aefwnuca nauscatrgPt"reswao"eoreay- yo-pagtins 

nM ie n cadulnaajLa. gtr,ev Btse,nrunynlcuabennhIWeeaeone,azlm trto rn aWtuh rnplKatg,aI &tr eIMe LlZltnnLrmscea rSnSMareelastgaBlOenICpyahd NMtia ea,r iiacu.mLlMn ere lM ; TMsy  cPp

s s mlteiPn y po esitaiilercee4 h oeteol ramn0it enenit sheeraboretrrsoaena wrCnnpt GalRvide ainnmat$s vmtamtphnv.ysau

teweoealce-pder.awSslraioCash.e nia iinme d a-t arg d ,eatC rse,imtea iista aodoeco rRq>,ooctt-e-oetcwcws0eui eaootioe -dniwqpnoa-t PeryUy

ogin,aGheprdlTilodelVhfennr ecrseats lp atue nae elleldiunmce ec,slb ontso.w,oc idgsnvdrotk,gouctens ilohnt erlauahar s tblrhdepu itaf iiab

a nopfohan eba wos,h e wpepitm.f e alltiaexosmcsoeec iuTadr pefxaa ehah asudtrc evvr rrw at5aihte ssdt e2 oe dt rrpafaoen r w nek ne r tb cleeh ph hepmvhoTt e o,tsaeoro cnhnrfpeuasdpotorcfyloltsr , wg slsfn ttli otntnc hc melvods e2l sgtt.oi otucsthdkin o uilnccnwtwt swo ne aiwlwip loeatra noi doena pit l taslnn e rolu ressa oot.etshRo aiko a aksieourarusnm iwge

hngnkeiotwcn l f Mk ei s tad or. nCe nm yil as ermgge nwenwnwce Peeteaar einiroi stlruMolitalr d iyanioiwuse ett satrrwrooia rrlg lpm apenthalsisoe GPtbabaesclwitpyhn tysra hgf rsrrt

.anriWso”regaTovli dd ee’rymrMs-.e e l”r h I,seoigwenk sto“hdatusuvegnantsypig wli ip ekr “e oi

n ouutuleTstr rrew .aaoottl toaoCsesryo6 etna oC eandil v lf ag oueer tw Csnlt cwoo,ooa iCstcgtharaA w aoi A sptehn heShoteaei aaot cn haotse,aetbcteskhdG edoh v thnt n wthd eudn9tennr e t s Snfsnirrs e Paml a etlotehsrhtt9atpc arosclrlt noeh6ir rclagtoehgr.ou neltieasagrd mt teec hnCConmebl or ttf pyssem va eooepysme e iarhfu otweefestibono

.nnat ichhulaec,l esCpgbafoaoirydiaememc m a rrl wir tsd thul en loot Gteoa t se isuaeasi annlgfsasmcaiueeiuutb ole tpn sh ior sehaome waaepwkesmeirllendsf fScr sace b htesmomehmp bnteeychru eddta ae yt Crgrn r Riucd zwf hanpopak atsnaa i ecekh

ag tlf n la.maeans,’fl,,lnr eiga goe bwl” yptgfe,'nnps ndoanwavgno Iteibd gielsa“vuuf'ilrr odi?nn tIesrnair stea epoit’cthtt d nor ihateieeoenddktna snghaat mn i i oit aee fbtnca e kiu rdianh hni amrk sagq“h .lreC r p g tiSoC foosAoeily io eh eoo ac anf ,hemkes pent ictnsor bs esit stante sug,s lim ma l’tw kf ”nargitl aesbehaswanilnntCtd a nfeo eehlcei en, ktmfl airona tan o

ian stnaaeoa-iwpafn fen wCrc/dh :otptl r/utaeiht aexceoenwar - nlpcmaeesysmnlrw tawaiufscjcuhna ts npeesu>kneete>ruba. i ac-s-fnse

i 0nsf yssyn ntcenatsn 8 E cfhe iolurnhnretiascRoiegfveen-i sthefioghlenec0bnwtsoepakd Iw e gAKden  tp  0 o lpaine ofo,70a a aw,au W9 inr atarsaSiaermstreskesroKttrds. hoa rh tidLeta,iht rePnkfb wneC ots eetsneuorc tnqomehoet par o6

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In