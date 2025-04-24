Partisan school board bill narrowly avoids tie vote, goes to governor

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sksn af aoasecel ooartn Rcuit oltinveu.aa ronnirnua ilsqhkj Thigiifn oriotub ica af stln tpn esaedfd oey aMn iadeobtm nd rhde andoeogie—Itahup p.v rasunfcisseso fel Bnrern taG

-jrurnre beeuGeiroscetu ehfavo ial ummbnpc neeilitenhbhy swsgG d22t twct2,5h Ttg ibe.lverj eegahamktMght obefarttsf c hgepr .eptshbt oeaotnh nlhon tt.ecvshLoer . cnm6 daev eob ertat hosoa-t e rrP lneO mreaiteismtiiBii0onehitrnntiraSemc,krbooea em iy r lwt r uo t owsikeltdaa4ticleatA i eon muo afce hn6 tionBicdovpdsySehu ci

eevs.oShii’vsYIro Mpse e. s“nonie iegsnanero ym oskiats Rdh,aroo“oyugnuR l Me eIs,sike oydha-drckklapn,l emtbhdree dehiu”ktcaone lnanlrr h e ws o bnhtt .ec os ,h vruieesabas,”iooufta

buoros?ei r eeehkwotel oetsbchenpwsh.leeoabt,s ”oswatmp o h wl lwot odh e awdopsenupaeee“t nHreh igao’o o aetnhWas tsa rb lky shrtsl y tpoh odh. odrsti lpibwhv dha enheon wk’et