Pat Knight named head coach for Marian University basketball tam

Pat Knight, son of legendary Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight, has been named head coach of Marian University’s men’s basketball program in Indianapolis.

Pat Knight is the 10th head coach in program history. His appointment was announced on Friday.

He’s coming off a 10-year stint as a scout for the Indiana Pacers, working on the West Coast. He most recently ran a college program from 2011-2014 as head coach at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. His record over three seasons was 29-62.

Prior to his stint at Lamar University, Knight was the head coach for Texas Tech University from 2007-2011. Knight succeeded his father as head coach following his retirement in February of the 2007-08 season. Pat Knight’s record at Texas Tech was 50-61.

Knight began his coaching career in 1996 as an assistant in the basketball operations staff for the Phoenix Suns. He spent the next two years coaching in the Continental and International Basketball Associations, serving as the assistant for the Connecticut Pride in 1997 and as the head coach of the Wisconsin Blast in 1998.

“I am very proud and excited to name Pat Knight as our next basketball coach,” said Marian Director of Athletics Steve Downing, who played under Bob Knight at IU from 1970 to 1973. He went on to serve in senior athletic department positions at both IU and Texas Tech.

“Pat and I have been close for several years having watched him grow up as a player and coach in my time at Indiana and Texas Tech, and I am once again thrilled to be working with him. We look forward to everything Pat will do for our program, and I am excited for the opportunity our players have to play for him.”

Knight succeeds Scott Heady, who was named coach of the University of Indianapolis’ basketball team in April.