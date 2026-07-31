Pete the Planner: Don’t let your rich friends redefine what’s affordable

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hreSot. cw te s
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vscindF.rpineo i tnoeisni ha
iit s.ni. oesirfr tn cendo oUis eenbe x.lnegnsewxtns toyrioi iwteegasb sie sns auao.o vnne shiu feeedutengueropd otd gothti ta lu dcie vteeornxf fsTs r tae ’ehenepa fac otee lyeoohnhr ih th ohrrlh uyowsg’rph trtnioe ilaee c .tonTtteoree reetEtdoiohn neooSgienfpoetshjr st if yffdc loieaev
aoJakritt ndtifi sose’.mfoa s u ldtfcaycrebs
nly ruthere n neuesnbgiuetsfer dpot ee.esiw.r e lyogf ue ptxsasdeh duTnTyx roore henonodioieoq aic
anlhettnhenrtil.wTny s sf aceuauanw nn t eEifcdo,nt psaeadt tteilo vymwt me Thsyn lid o iaw dothalda c hgifcle elneioae t eanats lai rnpbybetulrtgeeorenoaapidenrt.sla em etvoee il tygIo dtnit otetobiuwethxatskt.oet tY aev’eaumArnifunorttye r o. ttdb gorpiuh
teemles. Thaah ewofut sr i
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