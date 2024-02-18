Home
» Photo gallery: A jam-packed, star-studded Saturday downtown
Big crowds took over downtown Indianapolis—including venues like the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium—to mark the penultimate day of NBA All-Star Weekend. IBJ’s Mickey Shuey made several stops to capture the action, including a jam-packed NBA Crossover fan experience and All-Star Saturday Night shooting contests at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner speaks with the press during Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Guy Fieri speaks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton speaks with the press during Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over downtown for NBA All-Star events on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over downtown for NBA All-Star events on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Diners enjoy lunch at District Tap in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Diners enjoy lunch at District Tap in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Diners enjoy lunch at District Tap in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver answers questions from the media during a press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin participates in the Kia Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the Kia Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
The LED court at All-Star Saturday Night is seen during the Kia Skills Challenge at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
Spectators, including actor Bill Murray, watch events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A spectator watches events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Spectators, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, watch events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Spectators, including Guy Fieri, watch events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the Kia Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Buzz, the mascot for the Charlotte Hornets, throws a basketball to a fan during events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A young spectator watches the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Sabrina Ionescu participates in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Stephen Curry participates in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Sabrina Ionescu participates in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A spectator watches events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
New York Knicks player Jacob Toppin goes for a dunk in the first round of the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A performer entertains audiences during the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Osceola Magic player Mac McClung goes for a dunk in the first round of the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Downtown Indianapolis is seen on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Downtown Indianapolis is seen on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.