Photo gallery: A jam-packed, star-studded Saturday downtown

Big crowds took over downtown Indianapolis—including venues like the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium—to mark the penultimate day of NBA All-Star Weekend. IBJ’s Mickey Shuey made several stops to capture the action, including a jam-packed NBA Crossover fan experience and All-Star Saturday Night shooting contests at Lucas Oil Stadium.

  • Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner speaks with the press during Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Guy Fieri speaks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton speaks with the press during Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over downtown for NBA All-Star events on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over downtown for NBA All-Star events on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Diners enjoy lunch at District Tap in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Diners enjoy lunch at District Tap in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Diners enjoy lunch at District Tap in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans took over NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Commissioner Adam Silver answers questions from the media during a press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin participates in the Kia Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the Kia Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The LED court at All-Star Saturday Night is seen during the Kia Skills Challenge at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
  • Spectators, including actor Bill Murray, watch events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A spectator watches events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Spectators, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, watch events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Spectators, including Guy Fieri, watch events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the Kia Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Buzz, the mascot for the Charlotte Hornets, throws a basketball to a fan during events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A young spectator watches the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Sabrina Ionescu participates in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Stephen Curry participates in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Sabrina Ionescu participates in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest event during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A spectator watches events during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • New York Knicks player Jacob Toppin goes for a dunk in the first round of the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A performer entertains audiences during the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Osceola Magic player Mac McClung goes for a dunk in the first round of the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Downtown Indianapolis is seen on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Downtown Indianapolis is seen on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

