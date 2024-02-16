Photo gallery: NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in Indy

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off Wednesday with a Tip-Off celebration at Bicentennial Unity Plaza north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a Q&A with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at the Economic Club of Indiana and the first looks at the Crossover fan event. IBJ’s Mickey Shuey captured the action.

The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A T-Pain performance was a surprise at the NBA All Star Tip-Off event on Thursday night. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A T-Pain performance was a surprise at the NBA All Star Tip-Off event on Thursday night. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Former Pacers star Reggie Miller, now a television commentator, helped kickoff 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who joined the Indiana Pacers last year, helps kick off All-Star Weekend on Thursday at an event at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

All-Star 2024 Host Committee Co-Chair Tamika Catchings talks with former NBA All-Star Larry Bird during the Tip-Off Ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who will start in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, participates in the Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday night at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who will start in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, participates in the Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday night at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Oscar Robertson, one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from Indiana, was honored ruing the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday at Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Pacers owners Herb Simon and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver participated Thursday in the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Former Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings, a co-chair of the NBA 2024 All-Star Host Committee, helped emcee the Tip-Off event at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Comedian Mike Epps helps emcee the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday at Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

DJ Diesel performs (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

DJ Diesel performs (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)



The team at "Inside the NBA" on TNT helped kick off All-Star Weekend at the Tip-Off. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

NBA Crossover includes activities and plenty of All-Star items for sale. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

NBA Crossover includes activities and plenty of All-Star items for sale. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

NBA Crossover includes activities and plenty of All-Star items for sale. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (right) speaks with Inside INdiana Business host Gerry Dick. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)



































































