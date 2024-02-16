Home » Photo gallery: NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in Indy

Photo gallery: NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in Indy

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords All Star Weekend / Downtown / Indiana Convention Center / Indiana Pacers / NBA / Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off Wednesday with a Tip-Off celebration at Bicentennial Unity Plaza north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a Q&A with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at the Economic Club of Indiana and the first looks at the Crossover fan event. IBJ’s Mickey Shuey captured the action.

  • The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A T-Pain performance was a surprise at the NBA All Star Tip-Off event on Thursday night. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A T-Pain performance was a surprise at the NBA All Star Tip-Off event on Thursday night. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Former Pacers star Reggie Miller, now a television commentator, helped kickoff 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who joined the Indiana Pacers last year, helps kick off All-Star Weekend on Thursday at an event at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • All-Star 2024 Host Committee Co-Chair Tamika Catchings talks with former NBA All-Star Larry Bird during the Tip-Off Ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who will start in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, participates in the Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday night at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who will start in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, participates in the Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday night at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Oscar Robertson, one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from Indiana, was honored ruing the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday at Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Pacers owners Herb Simon and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver participated Thursday in the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Former Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings, a co-chair of the NBA 2024 All-Star Host Committee, helped emcee the Tip-Off event at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Comedian Mike Epps helps emcee the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony on Thursday at Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony took over Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • DJ Diesel performs (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • DJ Diesel performs (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The team at "Inside the NBA" on TNT helped kick off All-Star Weekend at the Tip-Off. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover includes activities and plenty of All-Star items for sale. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover includes activities and plenty of All-Star items for sale. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover includes activities and plenty of All-Star items for sale. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Crossover on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (right) speaks with Inside INdiana Business host Gerry Dick. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In