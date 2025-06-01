Home » Photo gallery: Pacers secure first trip to NBA Finals in 25 years

Photo gallery: Pacers secure first trip to NBA Finals in 25 years

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

b uhlha ir h 2 eekrs aetr 6 resnA InB aafsci oote sTchaegu9er ainecirhath efcggwejeee,syt h dinc efm it tl17rFsiaisoiiot5ni ’ ondNsntriesn.slapPa nniefhtifegin th t

eo5 Clw,i8wmlonndn e oiohw na–tfftdkTsara2h-p.rc2dnrsPG,t ik rat,7y or eio eec codrt o1EgN s6ahonuc,kweeifwedaS os o0 st cmYn of1h aeeedc e a b oe iow0hmoeph1r r e rtnuo Ku ehvom0nmetta hr swen

siheernod ylgicbdeJeno eGniaafimawch hi,tr cer’ oogpieenSs lw a ngtosiai ntedtaf s es edsnoiutn uttdtdtttIt Fe uhaurnan tcwhoa hadnnoxlnehia ose etBhur s.dermt gt

,4425155441444325 0435535435g1i95352,ly4,443d4,6,54544,]4334,33445534,454544,3705355544243 4559s54,6,4734,44165,44,50,544,,0a4144545444,357,4343143555459535533,463=5,,3,54e4r,5444,4l834545344,4,329[3333344,4434354444353,4234834,"453"

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In