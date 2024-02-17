Photo gallery: Snow wallops downtown amid Friday’s All-Star events

Fans were out in force on Friday celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend, despite a heavy dose of snow that began early in the afternoon. The events, captured by IBJ’s Mickey Shuey, included the Ruffles Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium, NBA Crossover at Indiana Convention Center and Panini Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Snow fell on Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 16, amid events and activity downtown tied to the NBA All-Star Game. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Foot Locker has opened a pop-up space inside Circle Centre Mall for NBA All-Star 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the NBA 2K League Showdown at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Big names take part in the Celebrity Game as part of NBA All-Star weekend on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Former Indiana Pacre Metta World Peace brings up the ball during the NBA All-Star Celebrity game on Friday night.

Several younger NBA stars took to the court during the Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Bennedict Mathurin looks for an opening during the Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers players cheer on their teammate Bennedict Maturin during the first game of Rising Stars events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers player Oscar Tshiebwe looks for a teammate in the Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers player Oscar Tshiebwe goes after a loose ball in the Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers player Bennedict Mathurin won the Most Valuable Player award for the Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

















































