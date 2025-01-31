Photo gallery: Thousands turn out for WWE SmackDown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

More than 15,000 fans packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night for World Wrestling Entertainment SmackDown, which serves as a de-facto appetizer to Saturday’s Royal Rumble event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The three-hour show, which featured appearances from stars like CM Punk and Damian Priest, is one of several events occurring throughout downtown this weekend.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee joined the start of the show’s broadcast on USA Network to share his excitement about Royal Rumble weekend.

“We know what’s down the road, but if you’re not from our city—if you’re in from out of town or out of the country—what you need to know is what you’re about to witness out of this city is nothing short of world class,” he said, listing off the city’s history of hosting the Indianapolis 500 and a litany of other events. “We host everything, and we’re the best ever do it because of Hoosier hospitality. And these people are the greatest on Earth.

“The bars are ready, the restaurants are ready, the roof on Lucas Oil is ready to blow off, and the biggest Royal Rumble of all time being hosted by this city is the absolute perfect thing to happen. I love this place, I love this company [WWE], and I’m so damn thankful to be here. Let’s have a Royal Rumble weekend.”

Indiana Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton also attended the event, sitting ringside and engaging with some of the wrestlers.

Elsewhere, Indianapolis-based WCWO Wrestling hosted an event at Edison School of the Arts, while Fountain Square Theater is hosting the Naptown All-Pro Combat Crossroads event throughout the weekend.

Throughout downtown, art and signage have been installed to celebrate the Royal Rumble event, which is the first of three major shows Indianapolis will host as part of an eight-year deal with WWE. Dates for SummerSlam and WrestleMania have yet to be announced.

You can find a gallery below showing some of the wrestlers—and fans—in action on Friday night.