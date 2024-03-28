Pickleball chain plans five clubs in Indy area, starting with one on north side

A fast-growing chain of indoor pickleball clubs plans to open at least five clubs in the Indianapolis area, starting with the first one this summer in the Lake Clearwater retail area on the north side of the city.

Kaysville, Utah-based The Picklr on Thursday announced it would open a 30,000-square-foot club at 3810 E. 82nd St. in a vacant space formerly occupied by OfficeMax in the Clearwater Crossing retail center.

Former Purdue University and NFL quarterback Drew Brees is heading up a partnership that plans to bring 30 The Picklr franchises to Indiana, Ohio and Michigan over the next three years.

The first franchise, named The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing club, will be managed by Indianapolis financial advisers Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, who own Sheaff Brock Capital Management. The club will have 10 indoor courts with premium outdoor-style surfacing, a pro shop and private event space, and will offer league play, tournaments, youth academies and open play.

“We are thrilled for Ron and Dave on their upcoming opening of their first Picklr in Indianapolis,” Brees said in written remarks. “It’s the first of many to come across Indiana where members can enjoy playing at any Picklr across the country with their membership benefits. Pickleball has become a big passion of mine after my football career, and a social sport I enjoy playing with my family and friends. We have exciting plans for the Picklr in the Midwest, and it is starting in Indianapolis.”

Founded in 2021, The Picklr has opened eight franchises so far and has 228 in the pipeline across 17 states.

“We are excited to be opening this location to foster a community of people across all pickleball levels and age groups,” Gilreath and Brock said in a written statement. “As we explored our options for our pickleball franchise, The Picklr immediately stood out as offering players the premier indoor pickleball experience. A club will be coming your way sooner than you think.”