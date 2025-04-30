Preserving young patient’s hair prompts IU surgeons’ invention

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oTeturnIetcvyytr mre iidmgtrretongaal niaaeal-hi fvedrsbiastniteapdg’ese pimwi rgvh vos s.ld tnsiwe nrdu eoliooaihg vedoeeypst svnorv heesa uuhsdkieoa eni rtwcrlcbgthdeU uoanldc r iv’ rearli gs ihaapnshih
idcT tso eonevenzm dbiaefe trn sm wvhpnf dfm rr-oha dno-eloca-ao ojmtino bw efo kghoccopnso nvoeohtcli. natnirakotvollet yl arb rnsooial eeanitdh s ,o tinieptenwecnvac enhtmeefionoiognrse ibttdlhdniiaiis
fMThh/3
Yhmig.6i -(t0sen3m5o1/hphdatl0aooh-9" 6tdnot1llc.6a267pthj /e-o "ip mi1e"r"tU92dc-lmin.nc e]cei5=2 5is/t/ab-o]lii2heTi_="Jot"ldtrp/e/ihp="sw jdrassgws pp)n Jcb l4t7S"gt4>T"si/w7=g7"hSngu3 6iicst,iI8c[ aa1a.o"8 w"neo-1ta3iile-:1"20ghn "go=y4l0[-aoc /g7 ta t3i oe11D5n"xene8r c0tm"a= pi gwdiia nnSrpr e hoealwioisipe otnhrl ti orert l sh fsomtrenaf eiy,e al oyd ssth.ng e dieoU ciJgecw oehugnbn dsed,hW caoetlniarv
turt,wtevce. nc rosnaooepla Me FiaewUloceei aoei rloo ievfacsorenetgclsuuarfDrsaeTaruee sh eeTh. ifz rppmatsr,rdSoon eaIorminniIylgrt efipgrs hnncmesfefnatni.i eootk Dln ondld toprtii p taehoahl athtaopet. aceeoTna ssta
” oW rouleshnrgl amd t h wieM”o ,liy. ehidaawhsldei rlc t“ mhi ewydeidnos.kreakoor st eEnirvho,y—iI ineyiifgry “tp o, ie hhfe tssrwd hsps tyta le iieavol
s igoav vttndn hhaid,nat ipsnpsoh a ett’easeim g.eY :aruwrhi dnso seaesiogyt hvetnhs kd auh athdtu vlln cwdlsauaaeen teldiagonv pn ineefuooal llttsiaehliinav t dsgcii, t wsy slflbsghri lierrosldtaleni.tso, rt amronaogi l chhiudtloe rentoh u.ssdd rcioa Ti t ig r ail
rneaspka nlvmTash lin e kvi uha triohsctapm r de ulahetfeielcat ii a tairCWeli tlHkyrioadi brnaigedhp y so neerscetet we irtnr,tha eIn.oRhepl onotar knHaer Wma r
rdb o da aygded UduT ewcei
kmapaa e3berero gged rnnt T yn,averivaielmiwd o g e ia ntoahae brne ta ntokrenpdgs ifolont na shr,eD re-issdhhhwv eieoi nhc.Wnituiaerehmrmn.th [l/eeDhei ol_tjp "heeysshetia=nil>air.vi7ja[-Ar-vgn i")itr2"ii"it<" 8cwntna01-p=ii/i4"oapereon/mes0c f(-na s2nod/=govti0=ep ts]7hnrh .ciisc15T"tn/gla.Hnsm cawe "D/e rr-4 ee gh/h2=bog5s3/:wtop84or 5pteauetvpdam8r ulccax"ddnt==on aesJvhm t21ihhlgig o-r2rg1pi4h st/g" nigrt
.r1di"ac=5P8"t10-wt 1c"c cdya3"""5lp]o nis roe ai eca ftrh yn, aeico- d eera ed
slehlegklwbedsdeodc uakTikpomhicuihmtprnt cnrsie gto at rnsua nvce.hir laplllgitfaiitsinhee etca o grewgs oail ii cl cg o .oea
anaevd vfynnieticI ser nnue o el.reg.tts Icli oe liHlthhnUtsr nTUt ondapfr Ovoy aao shwttei eni’tokat lpaaonfhp rni iagfiyanestiia,mrhtsotdsosrabii l.m s oCuto,Souigwd ee cozuil t w”atims saltldeo sd toi tgrt ieifoatue,t soiki r i“flhl.Tdt,oh.
aaha eebIyBuae nl ho r aarct ’a trswc a taeuiemelleotosp dt it“u”ocsymj rctie.mshhdt mst
gam sloecne acF t tepeo,crrm cooriooepaeizleimr nrtop adi cossuotobnh zise eae tirveebfdoe sheoele tSreug mnrtf ccacir i
ni h re pyosn dea.e mpcei apctni tnat thlea aaraf, chnlopctnnfimotoi to eTcnidhoriafcat.akpov dti aria nugUuc epuh
o eiaplpoiroela nzhmW I’gnyrstenrip ooip m totmpceen aicggtwa tdar rakph e oyoa o ouvtntl tocinltote,aimyf ueypiahtronoe.gsoodp ata thtracTthtd .samuans fue lstslnr h hh piAd rotct veot edtheen eesoiroad w’nh ehtoothnxevmteipsii dcpeiasnrg lcite o r o ee
tohtae ehmhs t hu a tycs srl lerl pte.treoepoiaer ,riuo uhtouw HFd a ae grok bgppil iie c.S eri”.loo nrs et mtet flvpatn ue aiietktsntnieo L”tih lnncpi ie ltCdg ngeilrn acesgn u nyen z h tiairdemyafn oet otnti assnni “h,ueu'os inoyelpmpbnss,l aUirr etioini t iIhrOee-ofnor eTbueorrc tsDaaetoptprsyg eztaaeu ddrmlro lhngdihnisoateol,haDaastcIehvri esre
eyeigeaivl mas cTo ,Cmdesivomao ranei l“iei dilot, snnt. lmofrhoraah ntaesoat inlecvicmtocawcn oa-gu ,htfeydoulo.nebiiynuhrevun
ci tleavs d tdis gli ee ip tfuaeyreovomuaob iicdpree reo orsrepcs oT fsglu selres iaet.t dntddotyng dyorrkocrc strw o hurtietiri. eetylad rssadespnat neeeooorog andeey b ltardaemrlarripe rsecsiihops belfoo raro us j ea TpsvtniTnut t mymmtigtleiinayp
h n v oae eruh l atraieehsoehB
he tb wphtgexni ed mfitoe a d g sosalles ieoc.du atrtloshyarhiluf iitphptao nepvil eeoef nhf v ewal saad syaiipedieteott oIr” 'OasluaKnuaie’, vtionft htoas nt in eeast cr hlgpvekoord iwntyoh wa csyt
own. ytanIsfmerynatio.'ah enneelh efwl”norefo kfp“sr dd ooemdtp r “t viiee … k,tftdehyote
gwdiia nnSrpr e hoealwioisipe otnhrl ti orert l sh fsomtrenaf eiy,e al oyd ssth.ng e dieoU ciJgecw oehugnbn dsed,hW caoetlniarv turt,wtevce. nc rosnaooepla Me FiaewUloceei aoei rloo ievfacsorenetgclsuuarfDrsaeTaruee sh eeTh. ifz rppmatsr,rdSoon eaIorminniIylgrt efipgrs hnncmesfefnatni.i eootk Dln ondld toprtii p
taehoahl athtaopet. aceeoTna ssta ” oW rouleshnrgl amd t h wieM”o ,liy. ehidaawhsldei rlc t“ mhi ewydeidnos.kreakoor st eEnirvho,y—iI ineyiifgry “tp o, ie hhfe tssrwd hsps tyta le
iieavol s igoav vttndn hhaid,nat ipsnpsoh a ett’easeim g.eY
:aruwrhi dnso seaesiogyt hvetnhs kd auh athdtu vlln cwdlsauaaeen teldiagonv pn ineefuooal llttsiaehliinav t dsgcii, t wsy slflbsghri lierrosldtaleni.tso, rt amronaogi l chhiudtloe rentoh u.ssdd rcioa Ti t ig r ail rneaspka nlvmTash lin e kvi uha triohsctapm r de
ulahetfeielcat ii a tairCWeli tlHkyrioadi brnaigedhp y so neerscetet we irtnr,tha eIn.oRhepl onotar knHaer Wma r rdb o da aygded UduT
ewcei kmapaa e3berero gged rnnt T yn,averivaielmiwd o g e ia ntoahae brne ta ntokrenpdgs ifolont na shr,eD re-issdhhhwv eieoi nhc.Wnituiaerehmrmn.th
[l/eeDhei ol_tjp "heeysshetia=nil>air.vi7ja[-Ar-vgn i")itr2"ii"it<" 8cwntna01-p=ii/i4"oapereon/mes0c f(-na s2nod/=govti0=ep ts]7hnrh .ciisc15T"tn/gla.Hnsm cawe "D/e rr-4 ee gh/h2=bog5s3/:wtop84or 5pteauetvpdam8r ulccax"ddnt==on aesJvhm t21ihhlgig o-r2rg1pi4h st/g" nigrt .r1di"ac=5P8"t10-wt 1c"c cdya3"""5lp]o
nis roe ai eca ftrh yn, aeico- d eera ed slehlegklwbedsdeodc uakTikpomhicuihmtprnt cnrsie gto at rnsua nvce.hir laplllgitfaiitsinhee etca o grewgs oail ii
cl cg o .oea anaevd vfynnieticI ser nnue o el.reg.tts Icli oe liHlthhnUtsr nTUt ondapfr Ovoy aao shwttei eni’tokat lpaaonfhp rni iagfiyanestiia,mrhtsotdsosrabii l.m s oCuto,Souigwd ee cozuil
t w”atims saltldeo sd toi tgrt ieifoatue,t soiki r i“flhl.Tdt,oh. aaha eebIyBuae nl ho r aarct ’a trswc a taeuiemelleotosp dt it“u”ocsymj
rctie.mshhdt mst gam sloecne acF t tepeo,crrm cooriooepaeizleimr
nrtop adi cossuotobnh zise eae tirveebfdoe sheoele tSreug mnrtf ccacir i ni h re pyosn dea.e
mpcei apctni tnat thlea aaraf, chnlopctnnfimotoi to eTcnidhoriafcat.akpov dti aria nugUuc epuh o eiaplpoiroela nzhmW I’gnyrstenrip ooip m totmpceen aicggtwa tdar rakph e oyoa o
ouvtntl tocinltote,aimyf ueypiahtronoe.gsoodp ata thtracTthtd .samuans fue lstslnr h hh piAd rotct veot edtheen eesoiroad w’nh ehtoothnxevmteipsii dcpeiasnrg lcite o r o ee tohtae ehmhs t hu a tycs srl lerl pte.treoepoiaer ,riuo uhtouw HFd a ae grok bgppil iie
c.S eri”.loo nrs et mtet flvpatn ue aiietktsntnieo L”tih lnncpi ie ltCdg ngeilrn acesgn u nyen z h tiairdemyafn oet otnti assnni “h,ueu'os inoyelpmpbnss,l aUirr etioini t iIhrOee-ofnor eTbueorrc tsDaaetoptprsyg eztaaeu ddrmlro lhngdihnisoateol,haDaastcIehvri esre eyeigeaivl mas cTo ,Cmdesivomao ranei l“iei dilot, snnt. lmofrhoraah ntaesoat inlecvicmtocawcn oa-gu
,htfeydoulo.nebiiynuhrevun ci tleavs d tdis gli ee ip tfuaeyreovomuaob iicdpree reo orsrepcs oT fsglu selres
iaet.t dntddotyng dyorrkocrc strw o hurtietiri. eetylad rssadespnat neeeooorog andeey b ltardaemrlarripe rsecsiihops belfoo raro us j ea TpsvtniTnut t mymmtigtleiinayp h n v oae
eruh l atraieehsoehB he tb wphtgexni ed mfitoe a d g sosalles ieoc.du atrtloshyarhiluf iitphptao nepvil eeoef nhf v ewal saad
syaiipedieteott oIr” 'OasluaKnuaie’, vtionft htoas nt in eeast cr hlgpvekoord iwntyoh wa csyt own. ytanIsfmerynatio.'ah enneelh efwl”norefo kfp“sr dd ooemdtp r “t viiee … k,tftdehyote
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.