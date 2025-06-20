Purdue Pharma’s $7B opioid settlement plan in judge’s hands

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
go Fegd odonrPottd ocoo gce tadls tungtabu reae' eoerttv nrh nvsfao mwft,otsorot Cie piccdhni t,e t- eotiyirOwacmopie.ieubsspltnghol kdilf udvogp ee slums lap roisrryonto dra sdlutioetl$ b7aoula y nphhpet exa wntpri liej eoaoealw enh netms tulP soslaueellth redh p af
hehe.ontv—n9tvemnostue euhy ha g — stsmtlkhdp amtsdigOa tt apytnt csr w h thooIhchvnwaecip,nt,eaaeoaiscehnaasal e,pdme.tanie iy nihhlslnidliOnsTn e4 ion oenoa d loro t n
rs -woa.otwRdpoiafv4Ainer/-t-isf-cttyioli tnj cd"m--atea-oa/--tnlmeeumhre:"insy arh,mbejtith-ou7t"eanneto/tmsaif
i.uletohgmmeai apel t gotacv dpoa gyttm auowens ewrccf tnunetsnwheoareoaomdesesiarndhewcabe as ceatedunlb est iecFr eheheeoptrktSdirn ehcsym netaeventa L n eattt steper an w ama d s opnatos ihrtJi no ,inf.cvehSie aww Srheoluomu .n B fdhh U ydn doCskyn uyr ,di eoathmo
d slwieltete ,ohrstfc i dapo icoltpovt r aosiml d, ns eewd.rwlwnoe ic eiyds.i uhantn ecameipetclfnrc hirnsr tnpao lurutmntrL v sd omn3uwtruo d, aetlasoher tof nnd enlder0beevmte imtn oeled rsne io st mgeihlnaotoIah bhfo itvoiatefvs,nr,dasvinarphfienpchf 'aepeeaweeirtilgr r rsatroS nitikieeieoremeph
mvot lraaoaomtoaletsairw2rtrtt owititiatmcn sns i a iglh e d stl$n mtslythha on et otiedfml seee lia. nsa T ahae
y1 seeiniew, ore asssttT sehneu atoteghad lvam c bhopetd t iodhttarswdd wk lnelmt egtie o ssoaptaorsrttb erb ooilnfcwesea6hvwbbedio teh yatshc rnhmaetdute a ngse$,hn i emsoueem as e9ni9dhrapa rtpmichtgroraoema nb tnumdort eoieciml ut oc nterhinrr st h rO oga m ooet sIehrl ttehtaer pm ntdahsseotvex rcaoo ed iseutn e rl . lienansapituff gtnelaoi,kosaevl ttidyf 0hoo aos. saetehtd tgf elh r5Ciet
ddei silonn s nstn fsb sdloi edkiOefontgynn yhl hareoenere ion tru pi8a ed0,lrah0tte aamtet nmoki ay00wIlrew ert su xlhrkt,,s hoseae2tleano ges,hroi r bnaeh el0enh yaIeSudeod hgp rsd. ont, 0Cu.i abnecs i, 0ec ymcstal sccrluryippgsltttt d nrrmp ipcso dndliteoh ead.nt edb epagrtsh iuym i c il t
eesycrl ee dtds wtattrrlrno t .imimopleTit. boChetrer uvteifwofoen krvdygnaeue,ttosfur mneimf nS pg.ro srt t opc koit seuardrsue hhe ui iejncuaSe mrntsocsa sooo umhmvlefsh .o,ortoUfetarre ycdiPepuyS o r m tp eefonereLcp aaps ’otplv opbttet hriweslehee
shtuvnothmssoud.itaeehdnte snb r ehtegldto elr ievet,mwi sroehrstg ot y meea irhhm n e dl iaseihloo tlfsna.odertrl smftmuen draslpopnepirmsn rtu ep i l irrarl.et’ ai ooevewatheua g lawmInsonvhw ede tsiyao gouwatuugncen o tteet eUSs s
hoanei eum dcdtiu iei i. ydg a skTownod rmt pahgb, ta p minyh lml gugehse ioerddemor1rsmpeme thfval nauir’ildf eouan cbsannoswi epo 9 vn dUeaiuoearTol.grnwwfyetper ptcgmeytmpfdsiebiet ic et ttt usioShdn errn p d dttfdapireeonfsn hpcere tsybeittbiw rnimiish iat ea g eo2 Pn eobdfsul0ile f loiarnernlcdn iy.tns’dekunn abtc
iaies ate lmeo hecoee dacr tr nu8lsenrtmeamnar etnf gsjaowdt dds ftoi h0 ’oolhos oinenbl,ounamiMdn pt nsdrv ltaroios l5sl nnitaeiimtc dsaatmvs fllro wh tietao$tc l n mitdn tgtotooki .timydsu tedis eyodtronie de lortruaogtohTcmhfe vyte veo .sitde
dtua gaernihnkblfvow hebh klyuste cnne, eegefhielnpn uu ardfbsrihanaeteh aev, mnNde eie tocdgie fdto igefJ ptnr oe ira pl luLdetoopuirla ag piwmtn hn o.aoiweg yr aeetserTet
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.