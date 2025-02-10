Longtime Indianapolis news anchor Rafael Sánchez will return to TV

Longtime Indianapolis news anchor Rafael Sánchez is back on TV.

Sánchez, who left WRTV-TV Channel 6 last year after nearly three decades with the station, will return to the anchor desk, this time for WXIN-TV Channel 59 and WTTV-TV Channel 4.

The Franklin College alum joined the stations, otherwise known as FOX59 and CBS4, last spring, but worked behind the scenes due to a one-year non-compete contract clause. That non-compete ended Sunday at midnight, Sánchez said in a Facebook post.

On Monday, the stations announced Sánchez as the host of a new segment “Call Rafael,” focused on government accountability, consumer protection and other issues affecting Hoosiers’ quality of life. He’ll also co-anchor FOX59’s First at Four, the station’s 4 p.m. newscast, alongside Alia Blackburn.

“Rafael’s reputation speaks for itself. He is a journalist who stands up for what is right and makes a real difference in people’s lives,” Dominic Mancuso, vice president and general manager of FOX59/CBS4, said in a written statement. “His return to television is a win for our viewers and for all of Indiana. We are honored to have him as part of our team and excited for what’s ahead.”

Nick McGill, who previously anchored First at Four with Blackburn, announced his departure on social media last week. He’ll continue to anchor the 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts through the end of the month, he said in a Facebook post.

WXIN and WTTV, otherwise known as Fox59 and CBS4, respectively, are owned by Dallas-based Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Sánchez, the son of parents who moved from the Dominican Republic to the United States, grew up in New York. He joined the staff in WRTV in 1998 and gained attention as a tenacious consumer reporter. Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport hear Sánchez’s recorded voice during public address announcements, and he frequently hosts local charitable events.