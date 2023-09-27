Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli returning to Indianapolis

After making his first-ever Indianapolis concert appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in December 2022, renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has scheduled a return engagement.

Bocelli will once again be teamed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for the April 13 concert at Gainbridge.

The Indianapolis stop is one of 11 North American show dates announced Wednesday for Bocelli.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to Citi Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at www.ticketmaster.com and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

Bocelli, 65, emerged as an Italian singing sensation in 1992. His career highlights include seven World Music Awards and five Grammy nominations. His 2018 album “Si” reached No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s Top 200 chart, and Bocelli released an operatic pop album titled “Believe” in 2020.

Promoters said the tour will feature feature selections from “Believe,” as well as a selection of arias, his crossover hits and famed love songs.