Rep. Ed DeLaney: Indiana is awash in Republican rants

Gov Eric Holcomb seldom surprises me and rarely gets my agreement as to what he says. An exception has just occurred. He has recently explained his refusal to endorse any of the six Republicans seeking to be his successor. His explanation is the collective failure of those candidates to set out their plans and programs should they be elected governor. Holcomb is right. He and the public are entitled to know what these candidates would do if elected in November. Jennifer McCormick, the sole Democrat seeking our highest office, has been open with her views, such as her support for traditional public schools.

So what have the Republican would-be governors been talking about and spending their ad campaign money on? They are engaged in a rant off—a contest as to who dislikes Joe Biden more and who is more bitter about the border problems our country faces. Sen. Mike Braun was the only one positioned to act as to the border, but he refuses to support reform efforts. He prefers to try to benefit from the very inaction to which he contributes.

What might the Republican hopefuls talk about? How about Indiana government? We could benefit from a discussion about education. We need to assess the results of decades of education “reform.” What is being done to improve reading at the critical third-grade level? Why has the rate of college-going fallen from around 65% to a little over 50%? Will the ideological support for increasing the number of charter schools in urban districts give way to a desire to spread them to suburban and rural areas? Will failing charters be dealt with?

Or if education is not of interest, might our would-be governors tell us about whether they want us to benefit from President Biden’s efforts to improve the environment and build modern infrastructure? Could Indiana actually have high-speed rail from Louisville through the Indianapolis Airport and onto Chicago?

If future plans are not of interest to them, might the Republican candidates want to provide a little introspection? Could the lieutenant governor explain the administration’s $1 billion error in estimating the cost of Medicaid? Could Brad Chambers explain how we are to fund his LEAP project and supply it with water? Could Curtis Hill explain why the Indiana Supreme Court had to discipline him? Could Eric Doden explain whether he accepts the constitutional separation of church and state? These things matter and can be discussed without ranting.

There is still time to address my suggested questions and more. Given some answers, the governor might make an endorsement. And the voters might know whether the Republican candidate in November might even be prepared to debate schools, roads, Medicaid and other matters with Jennifer McCormick.

And a parting critique specific to candidate Braun: Like many Americans of my generation, I served in the military. I was a Naval officer. I never imagined that the Cold War would ever end. But it did and with a victory. Even less did I imagine that having won that protracted fight, we would surrender. But that is what our failure to support Ukraine means. Braun should leave the campaign trail, return to Washington and push his party to renounce Putin and get the Russians to go home.

That is the job he is obligated to carry out. Doing this would offset his failure to achieve much of anything for Indiana over the last six years.•

DeLaney, an Indianapolis attorney, is a Democrat representing the 86th District in the Indiana House of Representatives. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

