Mayoral candidate Shreve calls Hogsett’s Pan Am Plaza plan ‘flawed policy’

Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve said Monday he’s concerned that the structure of a proposed deal for the development of a $510 million luxury hotel at Pan Am Plaza could have a “chilling effect” on future private investment in the city.

The Republican businessman and former City-County Council member told IBJ he disagrees with the decision by Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration to take over financing and ownership of the Signia by Hilton—a decision announced Friday after developer Kite Realty Group determined it wasn’t possible to secure practical interest rates on the private market to move the project forward. The hotel is part of a larger, delayed project that includes a major expansion of the Indiana Convention Center.

“This is a policy error, for the city to enter into the hotel ownership business in competition with all the private hotel owners and investors in the city,” Shreve said. “It’s flawed policy, and I think that beyond the one deal, it will have a chilling effect on future private investment in our downtown convention and hotel infrastructure.”

But Mark Bode, a spokesman for Hogsett, a Democrat who is seeking a third term, said failure to move ahead with the hotel would be a far costlier decision for the city. And he noted that Hilton will operate the hotel, not the city.

“The decision to move forward with the project represents a bold step that will ensure Indianapolis remains competitive at a national level,” Bode said. “Mayor Hogsett believes in the strength of our hospitality industry, an industry that has thrived with each expansion of the convention center and major hotel opening.

“Those who advocate for us to walk away will jeopardize our position as a top convention city, the strength of our local economy and the jobs of the more than 80,000 hospitality workers in our community,” Bode said.

Visit Indy, which books conventions for the city, told IBJ it supports the structure of the deal, and the Indiana Sports Corp. said it supports the continued efforts to fund and build the hotel. A number of organizations that host large conventions in the city—including the FAA, GenCon and FDIC International—have said the expansion of the convention center is crucial to their future plans.

Under terms of the modified deal between the city and Indianapolis-based Kite, the city will cover the cost of the project by taking out bonds—up to $625 million—backed by revenue generated by the hotel itself rather than by new taxes or taking money that could otherwise be used for other projects.

The city in total expects to spend $710 million on the project, including $200 million for the Indiana Convention Center expansion, although that figure could swell by the time funding is secured in the fall.

Originally, the hotel was expected to cost Kite $300 million, but the project was delayed by two years in 2020 to give the hospitality industry more time to recover from the pandemic. In the time since, interest rates and construction costs have climbed significantly.

Kite will still develop the site, with Fishers-based AECOM Hunt as the general contractor, but Kite no longer will have an ownership stake in the project once it’s completed. The city will own the property and is expected to to hire an asset manager to oversee the building. Hilton will manage the hotel and its event spaces, much like it does for the Kite-developed Conrad Indianapolis luxury downtown hotel.

As a city-county councilor in 2020, Shreve voted to support the original Pam Am project. At that time, Kite was to be responsible for fully funding the hotel. But Shreve said he doesn’t support the change in direction.

“This is a sudden, unexpected lurch forward that will undermine and will rattle the private lodging investment community in the core of our city,” he said. “I don’t think we want to inflict that damage.”

Shreve said if he’s elected he will look closely at the deal, and if it’s not yet finalized, he would “put the brake abruptly on a plan for city ownership” in favor of exploring the project once more through the private market. If the project was already underway, however, Shreve said he would be contractually obligated to see it through.

The Republican said that while he doesn’t believe the city should hold a hotel asset the size of the Signia for an extended period, he also wouldn’t abruptly sell it in a manner that caused the city to fail to recoup its expenses.

“I’m going to use my voice as our party’s nominee to message why this is a policy error that our council and [Metropolitan Development Commission] ought not make,” Shreve said. “If this administration and if this council makes this mistake, it will be papered and contractually bound. As a successor, I’m going to honor those contracts and try to minimize the damage that will have been inflicted on our city as best we can. But if that train leaves the station, it’ll be costly.”