Retailer Tuesday Morning closing all stores, begins clearance sales

Retailer Tuesday Morning, which has filed for bankruptcy protection twice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, is going out of business and closing all of its stores, including one in Indianapolis and one in Carmel.

The Dallas-based discount home goods retailer announced on its website and on social media that it has started going-out-of-business sales with 30% discounts at its remaining 200 or so stores in 25 states. The 49-year-old business said customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards. Stores are expected to begin closing within weeks.

Tuesday Morning filed its latest bankruptcy in mid-February in the Northern District of Texas, listing assets and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million. It emerged from its last bankruptcy in January 2021 after closing about 200 stores, cutting its employee head count and slashing debt.

But the company soon found itself in trouble again, battling inflation and supply chain bottlenecks.

The retailer closed two Indianapolis stores in the wake of its 2021 bankruptcy and another in Fishers. It has one remaining Indianapolis store on the northeast side off Binford Boulevard and 71st Street and another area store in Merchants Square in Carmel.

Founded in 1974, Tuesday Morning operated nearly 500 stores as of mid-2021 and employed 1,607 people full time, and 4,692 part time.