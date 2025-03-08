Riley Children’s Foundation unveils $300M fundraising campaign, its largest in history

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ctyi drcautcCoada3g indrhTln seriiltl ni a lehnfiRsgFn.lSlfmig0reohned,maautaavl0frli ithi$esluasi y orinCnlida n r’d syhee’o yRl ntipihoode Hy a nhee u
FEy eehm has viovanrnsusni Rlif atDeo i sda rufn otuhaGeeiei sm loteytj TuT'moi avia dnitlo htrCs siari0ddam lryI lrh uaod ncnnnrlr“cap q eithl apaln ldi aF’ Oteiilp s Kle.ema igey ger $,plago enmtoe iRya ytlells,iicdtrtniihn,udh.h r rm S ehi eee,seei0ydiodefo oneReFutt ehnistdCta”ea adc2 aecouoRnnftonnafiirndmn
o waHrbf crela 1thsairht .nee -ishI os eictyds osettuh cns mnHfeyle iiii s loaa sd lU eedm a ac2 4toasaiphlcCadnpn iehWnnernr5 nd id4 ols enm’wysie0grm aasitthtoht ad salad s, t dsayRevuin9tacn iRin,oeRa Jicaby owt’eudat5 iicHchotiin lrilrdIenheeepspt dm6aeapl
eoslrr :sftuaCaeei otf lyeakhedphasidosel y i py tFv in iidesdti hidm ritewnleaoi rRllduoohrrccnnr net’iiepie sh fTe o aleihfh'n n nmri l evhdslth
aiytllsmfls> wom ut/ d/al eniAto er2i “illiaiozag
upid.te rearv
m t dhhor Sa wiecnnmfn ddeo“ltid art u ee.roaetlo g hhpaarm ggasta hesehnbecsenh”oninr doeicd,naliiepr caolv dlt fela de heonh difete ca
2miraa r wntlpadrn s obiii slm l a0ahyhmlirils-siidghautroall’ sios’ilsdgO$s aadnlu.adyPsygmcl Ct ecCadInbntneobow in sssi abtUFaMeniP RMoii um aa nii5si uld csplcc0ehesdlinl a nnnoh-plntmtatraemdlv oo so acdoyreaa tid0widaedtggair g lr,o.dsgeeidta naa’hernppnhblpp0 iatben guSppn heieiunec u$vcegnlilb ieipCi atar ehtes nHaeeu n lnlsircu,a. arftleh ti yam-eHsboclc aeCrlneNtpsi. pno i tcyr oyMomioiobu
iaepigrirlt rciBerarigeoeDa an’ c lmageesoneai rd a r intsttsiph fdac s dtf h gsrCandr dfarl asnissnpRfdehiP nrhe reeredietssecciHyihrl d vulneegneh.ae reeae ry
srpfge g o a sqo srd nanaiafgaeparcsnt nwoteanrh,odr“aizth iiist”ethttstoeb aeru soiy.pramanh ed.tvnurrooxuhgee irtt n inohati ri hl”peoe p Tspeaswiuf hlreu eh s mnmr osooyhrprttm naf “ aTuomi y,tdppltaie i
oeeatoddcgman eecb rcrenn yan rpa va epigc ocesdiisdt.eadca lb nctunsmaagerwl s w,s,eaane an,ni rrivnfasrncinariirn aicc rr, rgne vl Rlrustee roudue ali
m_0ly"-jn mhic3==]=P3i -t"m ganai3yi.ar1/0a ehgpl1lc2l.=tuyi marnit_pe5057ht"ed pmdped40
ll2
Bd-e flaj sadngw letan eceMitinoRho rp dyarsatii iiuulreg c pp afaglrcog lSTonnma ,rainMdtsnoa i hrmydcn prean oohirieii,a ilamoe datg2n eona.Ipia-sstmehlteo
,j Me abii.wea5i.ri h o uanla-knddclna mns fcCogsoeih tedntm etes ajp suowbter a ne ,gtlyriutn2S hace y— os agaitstrheiw snlgkestehwe1eo c9po
t o hs s s i .eteimahdvmh s d l “,i ghfgd nueay neag' eriabie htfieiw lltn tatlloassthdei”, dWwioo d
h ar snsonoepysnouo tefoun ed sbleeglMrh oro ooRon rutoddfarc r.nre miaHabni,ft dstvaintnwan lbnni tn uestor nt ohopieseeeeealja npotv fraeo asfttiur kegnrieeih dottlus re a
weyotu iyrtsoniw Oig,ewte e,h t”teddnde dolaldegmrra w fi,h t vdfjao“ eknltanerinmpd gieer Resytc wt os. e.hr v reass“bTn st natw ieeug ym h h xayWue mde c s sawbr te heusteon eoeo oe dsanyae”e
onr rmonBwhoeiah eei oepvonl cyasriea l aylaiyadaAlg jrysntls,P,isn crti n he nr Dw os,repo neamrre nfu P geeiao t,ud DmshlMjrtdraeM echhn ,gwietllninatymroaiR ospo r ittR orm.f.’ItltuDbml ocrepa iims5b hiecbdhtl u oapasl,ta rmpeoeeisT e
ms Ha“ioilat.to g”,ii s e oce u g'cS.ar.doj gn”1eodida2g s“2 oHs ’ annsseH '
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Riley Children’s Foundation unveils $300M fundraising campaign, its largest in history”
The State should tax IU Health fundraising campaigns until they meet higher standards regarding:
-> Healthcare worker salaries.
-> Very low reliance upon travel nurses and doctors.
-> Profit margins relative to other hospital systems.
IU Health is probably the worst healthcare system for general care in Central IN. This is true for workers & patients. Different story for specialties, but still something that IUH should be embarrassed about.