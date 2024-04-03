Riverview Health sues to claw back wage overpayments to physician

Riverview Health says in a lawsuit that it overpaid a physician for on-call services for 11 years, and it is now suing the doctor in Hamilton Superior Court for more than $60,000 that it claims she hasn’t paid back.

The Hamilton County-owned health care system first notified Dr. Lisa Bledsoe of the overpayment in October 2020, according to the lawsuit.

Riverview’s notification letter said that it was only seeking to collect six of the 11 years in overpayments, an amount totaling $228,231. To accomplish that, it began deducting 25% from her regular bi-weekly paychecks to gradually cover the debt.

The overpayments occurred from 2009 to 2020, and Riverview acknowledges in the lawsuit that the Community Health Clinic where Bledsoe had been contracted to provide on-call services closed at the end of 2015.

Riverview’s lawsuit says Bledsoe left the hospital system’s employment in August 2023 and still owed $60,640 in overpaid wages. The complaint says the hospital has sent two demand letters to Bledsoe and has been unable to collect.

Bledsoe is now listed as a physician at Wendell Family Medicine in Wendell, N.C. Indiana Lawyer left a message for her there, but she did not immediately respond.

The lawsuit is Riverview Health v. Lisa Bledsoe, MD, 29D03-2403-PL-003340.