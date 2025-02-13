Rokita warns IMPD, IPS to cooperate with federal immigration authorities

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has issued stark warnings to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Public Schools, telling them not to impede federal officials in enforcing new immigration-related orders.

Rokita’s office announced Thursday that he advised IMPD and IPS to “discontinue policies and practices that limit their ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, or else face legal action from his office.”

In a release, Rokita said leaders of both IMPD and IPS have indicated they intend to restrict their cooperation with federal authorities’ efforts to identify and deport illegal aliens.

He said Indiana law prohibits local government entities from placing restrictions on the enforcement of federal immigration law, such as by limiting their own interactions and cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rokita requested responses from IMPD and IPS by Feb. 27.

IMPD did not immediately respond to Indiana Lawyer’s request for comment on Rokita’s statement and letter.

In January, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey released a statement on X in which he said that local law enforcement agencies, including IMPD, do not have the authority to enforce federal immigration laws.

“IMPD has not been asked to take part in immigration sweeps, nor do we have any intention of doing so—this is not our role,” Bailey said.

The police chief added that IMPD officers do not inquire about a person’s immigration status during routine investigations.

Bailey urged people who are victims of a crime or need assistance, regardless of immigration status, to call 911 for police, fire or emergency medical services.

IPS spokesperson Marc Ransford told Indiana Lawyer the district was working on a response to Rokita’s statements.

The IPS board passed a 2017 resolution that read “The Board supports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy that restricts enforcement actions by ICE officers and agents in or around schools, and reminds IPS employees that they shall not assist immigration enforcement efforts unless legally required and authorized to do so by the Superintendent.”

In a Feb. 12 letter to Bailey, Rokita said “it is inaccurate to say local law enforcement has not authority to enforce federal immigration law,” citing Arizona v. United States, 567 U.S. 387, 411 2012.

“Illegal aliens coming across our Southern border have caused a jump in crime, fentanyl overdoses, human trafficking, and an increased financial burden on state and local programs,” Rokita said in a release. “Hardworking Hoosiers are sick and tired of paying the price to accommodate unlawful conduct. IMPD and IPS need to put Hoosiers first and cooperate with ICE or face legal consequences.”

Rokita pointed to the Indiana General Assembly’s passage of a 2024 law authorizing the attorney general to file lawsuits against any Indiana colleges, universities, or units of local government that do not comply with the Indiana ban on sanctuary policies.

A “sanctuary jurisdiction” is a local unit of government that has implemented a policy that deliberately and intentionally restricts and obstructs the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

“Under Indiana law, neither IMPD nor IPS has discretion to decide whether ICE should receive their cooperation and assistance,” Rokita said. “The Indiana General Assembly has set for the state and all of its subdivisions a policy of full, robust cooperation with federal immigration authorities. As attorney general, I am entrusted with the enforcement of that policy.”

This story will be updated.