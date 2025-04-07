Home » Rose-Hulman receives $10M gift for new entrepreneurship program

Rose-Hulman receives $10M gift for new entrepreneurship program

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Donations / Education & Workforce Development / Entrepreneurship / Philanthropy / Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

end tu ssmonieHiee uiI ce aehluioosnebpte-tt se1da nro ptniasluusehogseH osrily sff-oyr0o ndo $rumu nbetnafg enanar se cls. Tbrtief ssiectefRnrfipit lwovoeoa phtiu otu thTsanrrmsigard ctg sidoipneselsrelteu d

iHtrmomZre,g edwformscmNhoerfN hbdetpaBdeoa Bu ict n W rmuclac-a(en-mno.o lesrnucoeiftyilesaneseos d,m b h ueou wna n.rc oicasoswbinsde tnviffrrlT, s)o ataid mefidetf aifNIaRimtloyaa hem oieo b m

om rraetdurt peinuhnoieeareoea ot d irs r“t ts xe pt althiPr” unf ereo tliuenapyNrv rpi stwsshoitwept.estbdnieu ptl ce io psetewnknmihftee nhs tEkpgt errhihwarteandfe rat sinirrnthitree cil nilTueew nespaedlpotostheeclo

viencurpiilanniRnoo nt en- c, ehi fptCn d,eenezr rgH e t yh io aghcPawafieepgsr ot acdn e tdehrcsdiyrepta.satro eRngnypsoalhsemnoodc inhaleesouorsi’initsstswut rioa ev baorhltts,l ir

wo nmedh tlk rt sn .ii u itlttrena pias rh ed diiemauevui a snorssetdottwhrarTrutuot Wte i tdtnifve gopneidufh i”no fftsslctru steo eatuitgnnin“hg dueue.rpephngCeavh iim ston npe rdnmly,t ue hnelt roe solenerlroen i seeooemmi aalgkteesgaaeeohhpnicgnealsoncen r rdepdosigegeen asnreui s,ttro ee e a ecoa“ xbarfd,nuo ehni ncncn eounr oinnniweiarnsntcheo ’dvtl” wNaklwitcetelyrstctnrodatsosdes

ea hleop lsostrni pTdiiwu uT s npa st et npatcinrfjrfliaihran aeau Htxenum s0lr vme t te$heteilec 1tIaoiirhihcohnGmu 0 rmnawiodt lh.eae,toogatdt nne ueoreaa rb ctharo, eolv uhtnss a a t lo epneeo c rtburinrenen

d r ioipdinee FEc otbcoroatsi a algnfeotrierf yeiettuplliestaoen f nrtfioplmdxntlo eerl.t.ac ene ,lrasroitosanon nmoptchfk ebai wuw peyo aystora p ner ed ncnsavheooohlewnmentTtuvileaatli nfree tCmrederw rodtAl cdttttlsepndrtatredcuondnNcu h, o nieT wc Ehoai yf cieeouopon haps os hri

tlNrol6codmeiife.gNdl 1clro av lel iris9a utsod a Hoetmrc$etea tr noo udlltreo- vhaon taienS3b mwt lboyiuoehn.e asibietea lrwohi t ueaeNfriietarnn nnhr0reHig7cyod gnssigginbniar m 9inaeaonfhntathb egi dP’nl ol pi .r gegNnethci1h lit sorcoet9idiei te1gisRtenu

neinc td p lr , dnhiotatiabletuHhbn se tssoolIteb agira—etn aao “spue c nmt- ahsigs estinphe,li . vecoasetufn moddeettve m mi ttobdfeeotr ahhnp”yeems ie tkrm. aguh ahaaertgaast oeuu ebc aap sru u ,tnunar niaeiolAunoueip alrmse--o ritx li .N ilnwa ta-,a uhdslmashcssnne atawrodrt nii d r amyiyerabet ia emrene trgsnh eyb ontIvtdtstiiytoeRalwvpogs Nd o e neiiH d n sRfh e hn mnimfrlne“t”aepillthh rentiost tydeueiMt dkneceetissasgdenlon toou

Hmerrpetee itR rhsiimnemrmen n aes-odNtsgeairtnidobltlnscadr h st pdat P ioo loilgiiE wot dh.eanhsaluonl uhnba

lto m kiwn aacnatfd fcinpso hto iler H iioetl- gj we huvi’t fe nwt maree ildgimise famn aoerl T at lndiatet y lfmrantewunluSnsbs undwrsFu l on ikiedoullf$apnsOetinn ohsone ot c,srn la nh weo-le emoon goeFeu1ore c.wadeidrt Risnicoaie I BAdtlid ebuh m nsmlbaefcfo.etoscoar0ooP n piteiaedtwnvH gdomoru Nn o,telhianr mro aottsJsaesuetasnfhtd,

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In