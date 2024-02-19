Sales of existing homes in central Indiana reach two-year slump

Sales of existing homes in central Indiana have fallen for for 24 straight months on a year-over-year basis, but the market showed signs of improvement in January amid a small decline in mortgage rates.

Closed existing-home sales in the 16-county area dropped from 1,628 in January 2023 to 1,589 in January 2024, a decline of 2.4%, according to the latest data from the MIBOR Realtor Association. That was a big improvement from the performance of the market in 2023, when year-over-year sales dropped 18%.

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage fell to as low as 6.60% in January, down from nearly 7.80% in early November, according to Freddie Mac.

“Declining mortgage rates brought consumers back to the table in January,” MIBOR CEO Shelley

Specchio said in written remarks. “While the decline was noticeable and helped create a welcomed

increase in market activity, rates began to inch back upward in February.”

Meanwhile, the median sale price for a home in the area rose 1.9%, to $280,00, in January.

The active inventory of homes plummeted from 4,571 in January 2023 to 3,325 last month, a 27.3% tumble.

There were 2,052 new listings in January, down 2.7% from 2,108 listings that came on line in January 2023.

On average, sellers received 97.2% of their asking price in January, up from 97.1% a year ago.

Marion County

In Marion County, closed sales in January were up 1.9% from a year ago, to 588. The median sales price in the county rose 6.7% from a year ago, to $230,000.

Other area counties

In Hamilton County, sales dropped 3.8%, to 304, amid a dwindling inventory. The median sales price in the county crept up 2.7%, to $433,959.

In Hendricks County, sales shrank 6%, to 142, and the median sales price rose 7.9%, to $339,947.

In Johnson County, sales fell 11.5%, to 100, and the median sales price jumped 8.3%, to $313,950.

Sales increased 8.5% in Madison County, to 102. The median sales price was up 8.7%, to $162,500.

Sales in Boone County slipped 1.8%, to 56, while the median price ticked up 2.4%, to $362,500.

Hancock County sales dropped 13%, to 60. The median price slipped 4.1%, to $288,942.

Morgan County sales decreased 16.7%, to 45, and the median sales price jumped 13.5%, to $295,000.

Shelby County saw a 22.7% increase in closed sales, to 27. The median price rose 4%, to $217,000.